Manchester United overtake Liverpool in race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has frozen Marcus Rashford out of his squad. Though the Englishman has been training with the first team like usual, his exclusion from matchday rosters has left his future at Old Trafford hanging in the balance. A January move away does not seem likely but it is hard to see him playing for the Red Devils next season.

Alejandro Garnacho has also faced a similar situation but has featured more regularly than his teammate, Rashford. The former Atletico Madrid youngster has had links with Chelsea and Napoli this season but his price tag has weighed heavily on his suitors but a transfer to greener pastures might become a realistic possibility in the summer.

With a couple of exits likely to open the door for a new left winger, Manchester United have shown an interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens and are now ‘leading’ Liverpool in their bid to sign him, according to Sky Sports in Switzerland (h/t Standard). Dortmund value Gittens at £83 million, the source adds.

Liverpool not fully out of the race

The report does not add on what basis it can be said that Manchester United are frontrunners in the race for Jamie Gittens because they would need to make a few sales before spending as much money. Moreover, their sporting project is nowhere as enticing as Liverpool’s, who are also likely to require a new left winger this summer.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have been linked with departing Anfield and if indeed their sales were to occur, Liverpool also would pursue Gittens with greater intent. If they are crowned Premier League champions in May and also end up winning the Champions League, there is no reason why any player would pick United over them from a sporting standpoint.

Having said that, Chelsea are also keen on the winger’s purchase and will have the means to offer Borussia Dortmund as well as Jamie Gittens with the best financial terms. Therefore, all signs point towards the race for him being fairly open at this point and if anything, the odds may soon stack up against Manchester United as far as the running goes.