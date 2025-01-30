Man Utd leading Arsenal in race to sign Tel



According to journalist Paul O Keefe, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel amid interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have misfired in front of goal this campaign. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress, and manager Ruben Amorim may want another solution before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Arsenal & Tottenham have been linked with the services of Tel, who has decided to leave Bayern, but O Keefe claims that United have the upper hand in the transfer race with the Frenchman keen on joining them this winter.

He wrote on X (formerly known at Twitter): “The boy wants Man Utd. Let’s see how Bayern play that.”

Advantage United

Tel started as a left wing-back against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League for Bayern on Wednesday. He has probably played his final game for the Munich giants and could move to the Premier League in the next few days.

The youngster would be a fabulous addition for United due to his versatility. He can lead the line, but can also operate from the right and left wing. He could be used as a wing-back as manager Vincent Kompany did last night.

United are firmly in the race for £25 million forward, but the big question mark is whether they can afford his signature. Arsenal and Spurs are in a good financial position to secure a permanent transfer for the Rennes graduate.

However, the Red Devils are not in a similar situation and have asked Bayern regarding a loan deal. If the German giants are prepared to consider a temporary move, United could have a clear advantage in the race to sign Tel.

The youngster has been starved of regular first-team football under Kompany this campaign. He appears tempted to move to Old Trafford where he could play more from the starting XI under the guidance of Amorim.