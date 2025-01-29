[Teams] Girona vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal can secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a positive result at Girona tonight.

The Gunners head into the game sitting third in the table, three points ahead of ninth place with a far superior goal difference so it will take a freak set of results for the North Londoners to miss out.

Mikel Arteta has therefore taken the opportunity to rest some key players this evening. David Raya is not involved in the matchday squad so summer signing Neto comes in to make his debut between the sticks for Arsenal.

Thomas Partey starts at right-back with Jurrien Timber given a breather while William Saliba is also handed a rest by Arteta. Jacub Kiwior is recalled to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of defence with Riccardo Calafiori coming in for Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield along with Mikel Merino so Declan Rice is among the substitutes. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again while Ethan Nwaneri starts on the wing so he’ll be looking to impress.

Raheem Sterling is recalled to start out wide while Leandro Trossard appears to be starting up front. Kai Havertz is given a well-earned rest while Gabriel Martinelli is also named among the Arsenal substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Girona

López; Martínez, Yaakobishvili, Juanpe, Francés; Martín, Romeu; Tsygankov, Asprilla, Danjuma; Ruiz.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Bilali, Van de Beek, Stuani, Miovski, Herrera, Solís, Portu, Comas, Selvi, Minsu i Artero.

Arsenal

Neto, Partey, Kiwior, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard.

Subs: Setford, Porter, Timber, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Tierney, Saliba, Rice, Salah, Martinelli, Butler-Oyedeji, Havertz.