Mathys Tel open to United or Arsenal move before deadline



According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is prepared to consider a move to Manchester United or Arsenal before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

The French wonderkid has been tipped to leave Bayern over the past few days, but he has yet to decide on his future. Tottenham recently reached an agreement over a £50 million deal with Bayern, but Tel has declined the opportunity to join them.

Hawkins now reports that the youngster is waiting for interest from United or Arsenal to formalise. If there are no proposals from the Premier League duo, he would prefer to continue at the Allianz Arena for the remainder of the campaign.

Late transfer

Tel is one of the most sought-after young forwards in European football. The 19-year-old had plenty of interest during his time at Rennes and ended up at Bayern. His time in Munich has been frustrating with limited first-team football.

The youngster can play anywhere in the final 3rd, but he has been a substitute on most occasions. Harry Kane has been an undisputed starter for Bayern up front. Tel has barely got the opportunity to lead the attack under manager Vincent Kompany.

He has also failed to play regularly in the wide attacking positions with competition from Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. A move away from Bayern seems necessary for the Frenchman to realise his full potential.

United and Arsenal are touted as possible destinations for Tel. The Red Devils have taken the lead by opening talks with Bayern for the wonderkid. They are exploring a loan deal with Marcus Rashford possibly heading for the exit door.

Arsenal are also in contention for the talented ace, but they may have preference to sign an experienced striker. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins remains on their radar, and the club could make another big-money bid to test the Villans’ resolve.