Man Utd updates: A look ahead at all their fixtures in February

Following an eighth-placed finish last season under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s current Premier League campaign is shaping up to be their worst-ever Premier League season, though recent results suggest some improvement.

A hard-fought victory against Fulham, secured by a heavily deflected Lisandro Martínez strike, was a much-needed boost. That win means United have lost just once in their last four league outings, recovering from a worrying three-game losing streak at the end of December.

Although they have suffered only one defeat in their last seven matches across all competitions, United remain in a disappointing 12th place, trailing Newcastle United in fifth by 12 points, so fans with Man Utd tickets are frustrated right now.

Their best route to Champions League football may come through a Europa League triumph, but with crucial, season-defining fixtures ahead in February, their hopes hinge on a strong run of results.

A Europa League triumph or a strong push for a Europa League spot in the Premier League table could be United’s best route to European qualification next season—provided they maintain consistent form. However, a run of season-defining, table-shaping fixtures awaits them in February.

Here’s a preview of United’s fixtures in February.

Man Utd Vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 2nd, hoping to create some sort of consistency in their Premier League form.

Manchester United secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Fulham last week, extending their lead over the relegation zone to 13 points and keeping their European qualification hopes alive with 15 league matches remaining.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side has yet to win back-to-back league games this season, making their form unpredictable, especially after a midweek trip to Bucharest for a Europa League clash against FCSB.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace had shown signs of resurgence with a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, but last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Brentford served as a reminder that they are still not entirely safe from relegation danger.

Following a three-game streak of firing blanks against the Eagles, failing to net against Palace on Sunday afternoon could see the Red Devils match their worst run without scoring against an opponent since a four-game scoreless run against Arsenal between 1981 and 1983.

However, morale will be on their side, and Ruben Amorim will hope to lead his side to their first back-to-back victory in the Premier League since his appointment.

The game will also hand United the chance to record their first back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since September 2024, when the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park was part of the run.

Man Utd vs Leicester City

Man Utd host Leicester City in an FA Cup fourth-round showdown on Friday, February 7th, at 8 pm.

Eight of United’s last nine matches at Old Trafford across all competitions have produced at least three goals. Among those, they recorded a 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester City, a game overseen by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bruno Fernandes will aim to extend his fine form in the FA Cup, having scored in two of United’s last three games in the competition. He also leads the club’s scoring charts this season with nine goals, level with Amad Diallo.

The Red Devils produced one of their most remarkable performances and once again relived the magic of the FA Cup when ten men United held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

They gave the fans cause to celebrate when Altay Bayındır’s heroics at the penalty spot first from Martin Ødegaard in regulation time and from Kai Havertz during the shootout guided United to thrilling a 5-3 penalty shootout win against Arsenal with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the decider.

On the other hand, Ruud van Nistelrooy has endured a challenging start at relegation-threatened Leicester City. When they faced United, the Foxes were struggling for form, and the Red Devils deservedly won 3-0.

After a promising 3-1 victory over West Ham and a 2-2 draw with Brighton, they suffered five consecutive league defeats. A rare highlight came in the FA Cup, where they thrashed QPR 6-2, with James Justin and Jamie Vardy both netting braces.

Leicester will now aim to build on their impressive 2-1 comeback win against Tottenham, secured by goals from Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss. However, before focusing on that momentum, Van Nistelrooy’s men must first navigate a tough trip to Goodison Park to face Everton this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Man Utd

The Red Devils will travel to North London on Sunday, 16th February, to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have looked to be United’s Achilles’ heel in recent matches between these two sides, and United have appeared to be second best in both performances and results.

In the first leg of this clash, Erik ten Hag’s United side dropped one of their most disappointing games this season, where Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke netted for Spurs, and in truth, Ange Postecoglou’s side should have had more.

They also met in the Carabao Cup knockout clash where Spurs again defeated the Red Devils 4-3.

While United hold the superior head-to-head with 96 wins in this fixture, they have failed to win any of their last five games against Spurs, drawing two and losing three, their longest run without defeat against the North London side since September 2012-December 2014 (five games—W2 D3).

Ruben Amorim will now hope to avoid a third successive defeat and a potential six-game winless run and will need to be in his tactical A-game to outclass Ange Postecoglou’s side, who have been inconsistent this season.

Everton vs Man Utd

In what has been one of United’s favourite fixtures, the club will relish the chance to face Everton on matchday 26 of the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won 42 of their clashes against the Toffees, the most wins against a single opponent by any team in the Premier League.

The Toffees’ last victory against United came in a narrow 1-0 win in April 2022 courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute strike. Since then, the Merseyside club have lost six consecutive matches against the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim will hope to guide United to their seventh victory against Everton and two more victories closer to their record nine-game winning streak against the Merseyside club from December 1999 to February 2004.

In the first leg, a 4-0 win courtesy of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee’s double was the fifth time Everton lost a game by at least a four-goal margin under the former coach Sean Dyche.

David Moyes has since been appointed and Everton look to be back on track with back-to-back wins in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The first-leg win over the Toffees was Amorim’s first win at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese coach will seek inspiration from the win to record his first double against a team in the Premier League.

Man Utd vs Ipswich Town

The first leg of this clash at Portman Road saw Ruben Amorim make his debut as head coach of United. He became the youngest manager of the club in 55 years at 39 years and 302 days, since Wilf McGuinness back in August 1969 at 31 years and 288 days.

While Marcus Rashford’s second-minute opener gave the Portuguese manager the best possible start, Omari Hutchinson’s equaliser for the Tractor Boys handed Amorim a case study of what to expect in the league irrespective of the opposition as his side was second-best in the opening 45 minutes.

They’ll now meet again in what would be United’s last clash in February, scheduled for Wednesday, 27th.

United will hope to maintain their impressive run against Ipswich, where they’ve won four of their last six and recorded two draws.

Ipswich have failed to score in any game United went on to win, and the Red Devils will hope to be on their scoring best against the relegation-battling side when Kieran McKenna leads his side to Old Trafford.