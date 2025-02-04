Manchester United eyeing summer swoop for AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala

Manchester United could show the door to as many as three wingers next season with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford unlikely to have a long-term future at the club. The Red Devils would subsequently be left with only one winger in their squad in Amad Diallo and would need to make several additions in the position to maintain a competitive squad depth.

With Ruben Amorim likely to demand a number of signings, he could look to sign players in the final years of their contracts on discounted fees. Having said that, Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that they are considering a summer swoop for AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala as he would be in the final 12 months of his contract in the Italian capital.

Dybala has scored five goals and three assists for the Giallorossi this season in all competitions but with the team’s collective failure to compete for any trophies, the 31-year-old might consider his future in the summer. Not only would he be in the last year of his contract at the time, but a valuation of roughly £7 million on Transfermarkt will make him an affordable option for many.

Dybala would be ideal for United

Manchester United have gambled on a number of inexperienced, expensive players in the last few years and to steady his ship, Ruben Amorim needs a bit of ambition and experience. Paulo Dybala, a very successful player from the Serie A and a World Cup winner with Argentina, would bring that to the table for the next two or three seasons.

His preferred role is on the right flank but Dybala can feature as a central forward, second striker and attacking midfielder, so it is fair to say that the manager can rely on him to fill into several positions on the pitch. And having spent the best years of his career in Italy, the South American star would also be open to giving it a shot in the Premier League, hence making this a good match.