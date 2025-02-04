Tottenham set to rival Chelsea for Marc Guehi this summer

Radu Dragusin has become Tottenham Hotspur’s latest casualty with the Romanian central defender expected to miss the rest of 2024/25 as well as some months of next season following an ACL injury. Ange Postecoglou’s fitness problems have gone from bad to worse although the Australian will be happy with the injury returns of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Spurs attempted Marc Guehi’s signing from Crystal Palace in the final hours of the winter transfer window but saw a £70 million bid rejected from the Eagles, who were reluctant in letting go of a crucial player midway through the season, not least in the final hours of the window. The Standard (citing Sky Sports) claims Tottenham will be back for the 24-year-old in the summer.

The Lilywhites will need to compete with Chelsea for the English international’s signing as Enzo Maresca is also looking for a centre back or two for his squad. Football Talk had reported early in January that the Blues had emerged into ‘pole position’ for Guehi’s transfer later in the year, however, and are unlikely to be deterred by interest from Spurs.

Chelsea set for upper hand in Guehi chase

Chelsea’s requirement for a central defender comes as no surprise, especially following their results in the Premier League over the last few weeks. Although Enzo Maresca has a good amount of depth in the squad, the quality to compete for the English top flight is clearly missing, especially after Wesley Fofana’s injury, and the manager will look to bridge the gap later in the year.

Marc Guehi already has some history at Cobham having played in Chelsea’s academy before joining Crystal Palace for regular minutes in 2021. Understandably, he could consider a return to where he spent 14 years to play consistent first team football while possibly ruling out Tottenham Hotspur out of his options too owing to the rivalry between both Londoners.

Palace’s asking price for Guehi stood at roughly £75 million last summer although with the player about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and likely to leave in the summer, Chelsea will fancy their chances of receiving a generous discount on the player should they attempt his signing in a few months.