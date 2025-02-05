Chelsea exploring a summer transfer for Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has not been able to rely on his captain Reece James’ services for the better part of the 2024/25 season. The 25-year-old’s fitness record over the last couple of years has been far from impressive and a reliable right back’s signing is surely something the club will considering in the summer, subject to how James does in the months that remain.

According to the Mirror, the Blues are interested in Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz. The Colombian is having a memorable season with the Eagles under Oliver Glasner with his exploits drawing interest from Barcelona and Manchester City as well. He is valued at £21 million on Transfermarkt.

Munoz a reliable and versatile option

A transfer for Daniel Munoz would not require Chelsea to break the bank, so for a reasonable sum, the 28-year-old would be a solid addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad. He has specialised at playing as a right back, but the South American’s work on the ball coupled with his attacking instincts make him a decent option in midfield as well.

Malo Gusto has done well in Reece James’ absence this season and although he has a contract until June 2030 at Stamford Bridge, his recent changing of agents along with Liverpool’s interest in him might hint at the 21-year-old potentially looking to leave for regular game time sooner rather than later.

Likewise, Chelsea are also expected to be trimmed in midfield as fringe options like Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be sold in the summer as well. As a result, all things point towards Munoz’s transfer being a useful investment by the club though it remains to be seen if they stand ahead of Barcelona and Manchester City in the race.

For Chelsea to be able to sign their targets, especially in the midst of heavy competition, qualifying to the Champions League will be vital and securing a top four berth will be their priority for the immediate future.