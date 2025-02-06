Man Utd plot raid on Athletic Bilbao to sign Oihan Sancet

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Athletic Bilbao star Oihan Sancet, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Ruben Amorim as the new head coach last November, the Red Devils didn’t hand the Portuguese many new signings in this winter window to help him rebuild the squad.

Only Patrick Dorgu was hired from Lecce, moreover, Ayden Heaven also joined the club but is still very young and needs time to develop his career. Therefore, he is unlikely to play regular first-team football.

So, it is highly likely that the record Premier League champions will look to add several new faces in the upcoming summer window to reinforce the squad.

Fichajes state that Man Utd want to revamp the attacking midfield position and have earmarked Sancet as a serious option having been impressed by his recent displays in La Liga.

Sancet to Man Utd

The Basque club don’t want to let him leave but the player would be tempted to move to Old Trafford to play in the Premier League should he receive a concrete proposal from United.

The 24-year-old has a £67m release clause in his current deal and has a contract until 2032 with Bilbao. Therefore, he won’t be a cheap signing for Man Utd.

The player usually plays in the attacking midfield position at San Mamés Stadium but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He has been in excellent goal-scoring form thus far this season, netting eight times and registering a solitary assist in 14 La Liga starts.

He, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a dynamic player and is good in the air. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession, the midfielder even has the poacher’s instinct inside the box.

Considering Mason Mount’s persistent injury problems and Christian Eriksen is set to leave the club as a free agent next summer, purchasing a new option to reinforce the No.10 position would be the right decision.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure Sancet’s signature ahead of next campaign.