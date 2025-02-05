Slot Wants to Go Big in Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said the club are already working on strengthening in the summer transfer window but insists he is happy with his squad.

Slot signed just two players after arriving at Anfield from Feyenoord Rotterdam last summer: forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is spending this season on loan with La Liga side Valencia.

Despite the club’s lack of transfer activity, Liverpool have excelled under Slot this season and are top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Liverpool have yet to bring in any reinforcements in the January transfer window. However, Slot has revealed it is likely to be a different story in the summer.

“Liverpool should always be competing for a league title; we should always be competing for the Champions League,” he said in an interview for the BBC’s Football Focus. “I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that: we’re happy with the squad.

“But I know we’re working on strengthening in the summer.”

They understand they risk losing two key players – Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Hence, the manager’s move to look out and prepare for a big transfer window becomes more reasonable.

Slot also praised captain Virgil van Dijk, who could also leave Liverpool in the summer, and admitted his team’s success this season has defied even his own expectations.

“Everybody here in England would tell you that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world,” he said. “In Holland, he got a bit more criticism than here in England. In a very positive way, I was surprised by how good he was on the ball and how he could play football through the lines.

“From the first day, I was like ‘, Wow, this is definitely another level than I’m used to.’ But people in England were used to this.”

Slot added: “You don’t think we will have that many points after 20 games, and I wasn’t expecting us to be top with our margin.

“It’s always nice to be up there, but nobody would have expected this. I’m the last person who would have expected [Manchester] City to have such a bad run.”

But Nunez had a terrible first season, and it took him a year or two to give his best. Still, he’s falling behind in terms of performance.

When Liverpool’s entire game revolves around a player such as Salah, it becomes more and more complicated for the manager to find a matching replacement.

Nunez Gets Saudi Interest

According to reports, Liverpool has responded to interest in Darwin Nunez after Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr approached the Uruguayan striker.

The Reds paid around £85m for Nunez in 2022, who scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica the season before they signed him, but his move hasn’t gone to plan.

In his first season in charge, Liverpool is having a brilliant season in the Premier League, with Arne Slot guiding them to the top of the table.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start to his Liverpool tenure after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

But one player coming in for some criticism this season is Nunez. The Uruguayan scored just four goals in 17 appearances, and the Liverpool striker is out of favour with Slot.

That led to rumours that Man Utd are ready to make a move for him this summer, while other clubs have also been mooted as potential suitors.

Paul Merson called out Nunez last week for making Mohamed Salah “a bit claustrophobic” when they are on the pitch at the same time.

Merson said, ” Darwin Nunez produced an incredible cameo off the bench against Brentford. But I’m still not sure he should start this game as the centre-forward. Mohamed Salah is a better player when Nunez is not in the team! In my opinion, Nunez stays up front, and when he does that, it makes Salah a bit claustrophobic.”

Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr had approached Nunez, but The Athletic claims that Liverpool told them that they are not currently interested in doing business.

Liverpool’s Champions League Draw

Liverpool now faces the prospect of drawing one of the teams that have scraped through by the skin of their teeth, occupying the 15th to 18th slots. The candidates for Liverpool’s next challenge in the knockout phase include some of Europe’s notable clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco, and Brest.

This selection sets the stage for a series of intriguing clashes, each team bringing its unique style and history to the fore. The dynamics of these matchups offer Liverpool a varied set of challenges but also a clear pathway to demonstrate their evolution under Slot’s guidance.

Key Dates

The anticipation for Liverpool’s next Champions League encounter will build until February 21, when the draw for the last 16 will occur. Before that, the play-off pairings involving their potential opponents will be decided on January 31, with their respective ties scheduled for February 11/12 and 18/19.

These dates are crucial for Liverpool’s preparations, providing them ample time to scout and strategize against their potential opponents, each of whom will aim to make their mark in this prestigious competition.

Finishing at the top has given the Reds an edge over the rest of the competition, and for them, it should be an easier route to make their way onto the finals.

