Real Madrid hitting form at just the right time

Real Madrid might have lost to Barcelona twice this season, but the season has been nothing short of exciting—at least since October.

Early in the season, fans with Real Madrid tickets were overjoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, but sadly, that was shortlived.

A series of average performances made the fans rethink their choice of a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. His presentation ceremony emulated the likes of that similar to Ronaldo, but he struggled at the start.

In addition, fans with Real Madrid tickets were deeply moved by the change in play that prevented their star player from last year, Jude Bellingham, from making an impact.

Come 2025, Carl Ancelotti has changed things around. Real is back on top, and we are now finding our rhythm.

Things Becoming Real Again

Injuries, particularly in defence to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, did not help matters at the start.

But Ancelotti’s main problems lay in the lack of a midfield to control games and the unwillingness of any stellar front three to put in a shift tracking back. And Jude Bellingham did not know where to run to cover so much ground.

When this all started, it felt like Bellingham was non-existent on the field, when the trio were still finding ways to work together.

Dani Ceballos’s renewed vigour in midfield has helped, but it is their displays in attack that have really changed Real’s fortunes.

Vinicius Jr. soon became the focus of attention for all fans with Real Madrid tickets, stepping up progressively as he has done over the years.

In the 2024/25 season, he is the star player that the entire fraternity looked up to and the new look Brazilian looked like he is now thinking differently, but better.

This was not just during play; he was now seen as a superstar, matching the likes of other Brazilians who wore the shirt, such as Kaka and Ronaldo.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for him. The Brazilian attacker has been in and out of the lineup recently, either through injury or suspension, and is currently the subject of a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Real decision makers who control the agenda have allowed the story to’ gain legs’, thanks to a compliant Madrid media who will focus on it for as long as it suits the club for them to do so.

The money injected by the sale of the 24-year-old would go a long way toward paying off the stadium debt and providing other financial benefits.

Real would certainly not be scared of selling the player, but the timing has to be right.

Much has been made about what is seen as Vinicius’ confrontational approach to taunts from opposition fans.

In the latest incident, he responded to “tonto” (stupid) chants from Valencia supporters earlier this month by making a hand gesture suggesting the La Liga strugglers will be relegated.

In his defence, no single player I have seen has received the level of abuse that is dished out to him, including numerous examples of racism from fans.

Anyone expecting Vinicius’s bowed head and closed mouth reaction will have a lengthy wait.

He believes the abuse he receives is as unjust as it is fundamentally racist and not something he is prepared to endure.

On the field, Vinicius’s developing understanding of Mbappe is another reason for Real’s improved performances.

Despite the rocky start, the symphony between Vinicius and Mbappe soon made sense to the public.

That got the ball rolling. They were talking and working together, much to the delight of the fans with Real Madrid tickets.

The Frenchman had a tricky start to his Madrid career, but it is becoming clearer by the day that Real’s success will revolve around making Mbappe the main goalscoring focus – and leader.

Mbappe was always too intelligent, talented, and precocious to fail or buckle under pressure at Real Madrid.

He originally saw playing as a number nine as a more static role than he does now. He was conscious of not being seen to invade Vinicius’ space – on and off the pitch – even going as far as accepting that penalties would be rotated.

These days, wherever he appears on the pitch, the team adapts to him accordingly. He has also accepted that as a number nine, he can be lethal, not so much with his back to goal but by running in behind and finishing clinically.

Since missing a penalty against Athletic Club on 4 December, he has scored 12 goals in as many matches, including his first hat-trick.

He is now the club’s official penalty taker. Even Vinicius admitted that the team would do all they could to ensure that Mbappe became the top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Bellingham becoming a Leader

Brazil forward Rodrygo is also in rich form, with eight goals in his past nine games. He had gone two and a half months without a goal previously.

The self-doubts and feelings that he was not valued or appreciated at the club have been replaced with a new-found confidence.

Any wishes he might have had to leave have since vanished, not least because Ancelotti has confirmed that he sees him as a big match player and an automatic starter.

Then, we have Bellingham, whose stock continues to rise. Despite playing with niggling injuries, the England man is, without doubt, the oil that is currently greasing the Real machine.

Whether driving forward with the ball or creating from the edge of the box with his back to the goal – linking up, assisting or scoring – he is enjoying himself.

Bellingham, everyone’s best friend on the team, has already established himself as one of Real Madrid’s two leaders, alongside Mbappe.

All is not lost for the fans with Real Madrid tickets; there’s so much to look forward to.

The Champions League is still on the line as Real looks to take home another European title while progressing to retain the Laliga that they won last season.

Real Madrid tickets for the Champions League are available now.