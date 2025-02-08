Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Xavi Simons

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The 21-year-old joined the German side from Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal ahead of last campaign before signing permanently last month.

The Dutchman enjoyed a stellar season for Die Roten Bullen last term, making 25 goal contributions in all competitions. Now, he has showcased his qualities once again thus far this season before and after his injury.

Reporting on Caught Offside, Falk states that Simons has only agreed to sign with Leipzig until 2027 and they are prepared to cash-in on him in the upcoming summer window.

They purchased him for a fee of around £42m and have slapped a £67m price tag on his head to sell him. Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the attacking midfield position.

But, the Merseyside club aren’t alone in this race as Manchester United and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him.

Battle

Simons is a versatile player as he likes to play in the attacking midfield position but is also comfortable out wide.

Liverpool currently have Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones at their disposal to deploy in the No.10 position. However, Arne Slot is seemingly planning to upgrade this area.

On the other hand, Man Utd have been playing with a 3-4-2-1 formation under new head coach Ruben Amorim so they need proper depth in the CAM position.

With Mason Mount continuing to struggle with fitness problems after joining from Chelsea, signing a new option to replace him would be the right decision.

Simons is a top-class player but isn’t a finished product yet as he is still just 21. He possesses the potential to become a great player in future so the midfielder would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club can manage to secure his service if Simons eventually leaves the Red Bull Arena ahead of next season.