Chelsea preparing ‘competitive offer’ for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz

Chelsea let Joao Felix depart for AC Milan in the final days of the winter transfer window and could permanently get rid of him during the summer. And though they are obliged to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United later in the year, a significant spending on revamping the attacking department has not been ruled out at all.

According to Colombian source Antena 2 (h/t 90min), the Blues are pondering over a swoop for Liverpool star Luis Diaz. The South American has been linked with departing Anfield in recent months and while there has been no transfer figure that was understood for him at this point in time, Chelsea are preparing a ‘competitive offer’, it has been added.

It is not known exactly why Diaz would want to leave Liverpool considering he is playing week in and week out at Anfield while being part of an attractive sporting project. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old is an electric winger and would be a welcome addition to the Chelsea squad at a reasonable price. For context, the Reds slapped him with a £64 million price tag last summer.

Diaz’s versatility will be handy for Chelsea

Chelsea are expected to be in the transfer market for a left winger and a striker. With Luis Diaz’s signing, they would manage to rebuild both areas in one go considering the former Porto forward’s versatility. In spite of being excellent with the ball at his feet, Diaz’s movement in the box as well as his heading are decent aspects, perhaps better than Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Maresca’s primary number nine at the moment.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds are prepared to let go of Diaz, although the fact that he had a price last year might suggest that they are open to letting him go though there will be doubts if a sale to a Premier League rival would be sanctioned. Elsewhere, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Diaz, so there are good options potentially available to him.