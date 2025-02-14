Man Utd identify Alejandro Balde as ‘priority’ target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Barcelona star Alejandro Balde as a ‘priority’ target for next summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The left wing-back position has been a problematic area for the Red Devils in recent times as Luke Shaw has continued to struggle with injury problems. On the other hand, Tyrell Malacia was an option but he found it difficult to showcase his best after returning from a long injury layoff.

Therefore, he has been sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven to regain his full form by playing regularly. Diogo Dalot has been playing in this position in recent times but is a right-back by traits.

Patrick Dorgu joined the club from Lecce in the recently concluded winter window to strengthen the left side of the defence. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are contemplating adding more depth to the LWB position and have identified Balde as a ‘priority’ target.

The player is valued at around £42m but Barcelona could demand more than that to sell him. United are currently in financial difficulty and they need to raise funds by selling their stars to add new faces.

Balde to Man Utd

Therefore, Ruben Amorim’s side are ready to sell Alejandro Garnacho. He is an academy graduate and his sale will hand Man Utd the full profit so they are willing to let him leave to seal the Balde deal.

Balde is an attack-minded left-back so he would be able to play in the LWB position seamlessly. The Spaniard is still just 21 but already has ample experience at the highest level.

He has been playing a key role in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven this season, making seven goal contributions and keeping four clean sheets in all competitions.

Balde is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, he has had injury problems in recent times, so Amorim’s side need to be careful about that before making a move for him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually go for him to reinforce the LWB position ahead of next season.