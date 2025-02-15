Chelsea willing to pay £75 million to sign Kauro Mitoma in the summer

Chelsea have lost their last two matches in all competitions, the first of which was in the FA Cup. Brighton & Hove Albion were the victors on both occasions and found the back of the net five times across the games, with Kauro Mitoma particularly standing out and swinging the results in Fabian Hurzeler’s side’s favour with a goal apiece in each game.

Mitoma has been a vital fixture in the Brighton squad for the last few years but with a contract expiring in June 2027, the Seagulls are obliged to tie him down to a new deal or part ways with him. This summer is very possibly their only chance of dictating terms for his sale as next year, clubs will try to sign him on the cheap when the forward is in the last 12 months of his contract.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Chelsea are keen on signing Mitoma and will be ready to pay £75 million for his signing in the summer. The Blues are expected to sign a winger in the summer and Brighton’s star is one of several players on their list of targets for the off season as Enzo Maresca lines up a major squad rebuilding project.

Mitoma a promising option for Chelsea

Kauro Mitoma, currently 27, has the best years of his career ahead of him and would be a brilliant option for Chelsea. He is fantastic on the ball and is a brilliant dribbler in particular, with his eye for goal requiring no separate introduction. With seven goals and three assists to his name, the Japanese international has consistently produced commendable numbers in attack.

With Jadon Sancho failing to take on wingers to good effect and thereby reducing the team’s creativity down the left flank, Mitoma would be seen as a significant upgrade while also being a target who has proven himself in the Premier League. and a £75 million offer would also be too good for Brighton to turn down irrespective of how much they value the player.

Mitoma also would be tempted at the prospect of joining Chelsea as unlike other Premier League clubs, there will be no doubt that he would be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. His financial demands are also likely to be fulfilled by the Blues, so all signs point towards the transfer being a good match if indeed the Londoners decide to materialise their interest.