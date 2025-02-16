Liverpool willing to ‘pay whatever it takes’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery

Liverpool are the favourites to win the Premier League this season besides being a strong contender for the Champions League as well. And though their FA Cup elimination against Plymouth Argyle last weekend ended Arne Slot’s hopes of winning a treble, the Reds remain firmly on course for a historic season nevertheless.

Though they have been impressive for much of the campaign, Liverpool remain linked with a number of players heading into the summer with a squad rebuild on the cards. The Merseysiders could also offload some players in the process, therefore meaning that they might potentially have some extra cash to play around with in the transfer market.

A midfielder’s signing is expected to be of particular importance with Football Transfers reporting that Liverpool are ready to ‘pay whatever it takes’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery. He broke through at the Parc des Princes last season and has had increased prominence in the team this season after penning a deal until 2029.

Liverpool move unlikely for Zaire-Emery

Liverpool’s interest in Zaire-Emery comes off the back of wholesale competition for their primary target Martin Zubimendi. Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Real Sociedad star, while Arsenal could look for a second signing from Real Sociedad as well, having acquired Mikel Merino from them last summer.

Zaire-Emery is an excellent holding midfielder and fantastically distributes the ball from the deeper areas of the pitch, so it comes as no surprise that Arne Slot sees him as a valuable signing for his system. However, the player might want to stay in Paris for the longer run given how highly he is valued at his boyhood side and even became one of their best paid stars recently.

PSG will also be keen on holding onto him and might quote an unreasonably high sum to Liverpool if at all they enquire, which the Reds might be priced out of despite being prepared to break the bank for him. That said, it is difficult to see a transfer falling into place for Zaire-Emery with the Reds possibly being forced to look at alternatives.