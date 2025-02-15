Manchester United ready to splurge £120 million to sign Julian Alvarez

Manchester United are expected to be among the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer as Ruben Amorim gears up for his first off season period since joining the club. In spite of acquiring Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter, the Portuguese has a lot of areas still to revamp and could resultantly bring in some more players later in the year.

A secondary striker’s purchase is expected to be priority apart from bringing in a leader of the line. There has been a visible lack of support to the number nine since Amorim took over and for his dynamic offensive system, the addition of a specific profile is vital. With that in mind, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing Julian Alvarez.

Spanish source OK Diario has claimed that Manchester United would be willing to pay £120 million to land Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer. He joined Diego Simeone’s side last year from Manchester City as he turned down advances from Arsenal and Manchester City but a superb first year in Spain has linked the Argentine international with a move back to England.

United move unlikely for Alvarez

Manchester United could be in a position to spend handsome money on Julian Alvarez’s signing this summer if they are able to sell off their deadweight. However, it is difficult to think that the forward would be open to a move to Old Trafford for two distinct reasons.

Firstly, he has history at Manchester City. Though he left the Citizens to pursue regular minutes elsewhere, Alvarez was a popular name amongst the Sky Blues’ supporters and as a gesture of respect for his former side, he might turn United down. And secondly, the prospect of winning trophies and playing in the Champions League looks a bit distant for the Red Devils right now.

At Atletico Madrid, Julian Alvarez is in contention to win La Liga while Simeone’s charges are always a threat in the Champions League as well as their hunt for a maiden European Cup continues. Plus, just a year since signing him, Atletico might also not be very receptive to getting rid of the World Cup winner in spite of an eye-watering offer.