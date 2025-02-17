Manchester United willing to trigger Victor Osimhen’s release clause this summer

Manchester United faltered miserably in front of goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as they suffered their third Premier League defeat in the last five matches. The Red Devils have two underperforming strikers in Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, so are likely to turn to the transfer market this summer as they look for reinforcements.

One of their chief targets last summer was Victor Osimhen, whose transfer was not pursued by the club due to an extremely high release clause. The Napoli striker would eventually join Galatasaray on loan having been excluded from Antonio Conte’s plans. However, with a permanent swoop to Turkey unlikely to happen, United are back on the prowl for the Nigerian.

As per 90min, Ruben Amorim’s employers are prepared to pay his release clause this summer, which has reduced to £65 million since last year. Osimhen proves to be a cost-effective option in comparison to their primary target Viktor Gyokeres but a quality player nonetheless having scored 17 goals and provided five assists this season.

United move unlikely for Osimhen

Manchester United’s interest in Victor Osimhen is far from surprising considering that he has been one of the world’s best strikers in the last few years. It is hard to picture them being able to convince the forward, however, considering he will be hellbent on playing in the Champions League, which is precisely why he rejected Chelsea as well last summer.

The Red Devils, 15th in the Premier League standings, are nowhere close to securing a berth in Europe’s top tier tournament whereas they are far from the favourites to win the Europa League either with current form in mind. As a result, Osimhen might turn down a transfer to Old Trafford with his sporting ambitions expected to be at the top of his decision-making factors.

United’s interest in a striker’s purchase is unlikely to cool anytime soon and it will be interesting to see who else they pursue.