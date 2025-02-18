Man Utd showing ‘great interest’ in signing Camavinga

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘great interest’ in signing Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Los Blancos from Stade Rennais back in 2021, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the last few years, winning two Champions League trophies, a couple of La Liga titles and a few major cup competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that the Frenchman could leave Real Madrid next summer as he has attracted the attention of a few clubs around Europe with Man Utd showing a ‘great interest’ in signing him.

Ruben Amorim’s side want to reinforce the squad with top-level players in the upcoming transfer window to turn the situation around and is willing to add dynamism in the engine room.

Camavinga would be the perfect acquisition and United could make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford. The player is valued at around £66m by Transfermarkt and has four and a half years left in his current contract.

Camavinga to Man Utd

Real Madrid are one of the best clubs in the world and not many players want to leave the Spanish capital, especially at this early of their career when they are playing regularly.

Therefore, United will have to find a way to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen on securing his service so Ruben Amorim’s side will have to overcome several stiff obstacles to seal the deal.

The youngster is a left-footed defensive midfielder and is also comfortable in the left-back position if needed. He is a robust player and United lack players like him in the engine room so they are very easy to play against.

The midfield partnership of Camavinga and Manuel Ugarte would be a mouth-watering prospect for United if they can manage to assemble it.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually lure the France international to Old Trafford next summer to strengthen the midfield department.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd will face off against Everton in the Premier League next weekend.