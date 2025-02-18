Liverpool step up interest in Feyenoord’s Givairo Read



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in signing Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read at the end of the season.

The Merseyside heavyweights have had a fantastic Premier League campaign and they are 7 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with 13 more games left in the season.

Arne Slot’s side look on course to lift their 20th English top-flight title, but there could be plenty of transfer activity in the summer with the possibility of high-profile exits.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an undisputed starter at right-back over the years, but he could realistically move to Real Madrid when his contract expires on June 30.

The Reds need to prepare for the situation, and Caught Offside claim that they have stepped up their interest in landing Read from Slot’s former club Feyenoord this summer.

Manchester United have also made an approach for the 18-year-old but have been rebuffed. Read has his sights on reuniting with Slot, who handed him his debut last term.

Successor

Slot is trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool but as things stand, he could walk away on a free transfer when his contract concludes at the end of June.

Liverpool need a contingency plan in place. Instead of a marquee signing, the Reds could focus on an emerging talent, who could develop into an elite right-back in future.

Read could be a possible solution. The youngster has impressed with his passing and duel winning ability. He has won almost 70% of his ground and aerial duels this campaign.

The Dutchman does not possess the creativity of Alexander-Arnold in the final 3rd, but would be a promising signing. He is a strong defensive right-back and could develop his attacking traits under the guidance of Slot.

Liverpool will hope to sign him for a bargain transfer fee. The Anfield giants could have a free run at the player, who seems keen on working again with Slot after snubbing interest from United.