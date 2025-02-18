Three of the best results from the FA Cup third round

The FA Cup is a tournament that has plenty of potential for drama and unpredictability baked in, bringing together teams from across the tiers of English football. With lower-league teams going toe to toe against Premier League heavyweights, a single match can prove that it truly is anyone’s game out there.

This year’s third round has already showcased a mix of true underdog moments with some shocking dips in form, as well as dominant performances from some of the Premier League’s recent underperformers.

It’s the perfect stage for smaller teams to prove their mettle and a real test of quality for players across the leagues.

In this article, we take a look at some of the standout matches from the third round of the FA Cup.

Matches like these highlight the true unpredictability of the tournament and the risk of major upsets.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

A heated clash between Premier League giants saw Manchester United pull ahead on penalties to send Arsenal out of the third round.

Playing for nearly an hour with just 10 men, the Red Devils dug deep to see off some solid attempts from Mikel Arteta’s side and keep the score level through extra time.

Things started to go wrong for the Gunners early on when a strike from Gabriel Martinelli was ruled out for offside, allowing United to take the lead in the 52nd minute.

Arsenal managed to level just two minutes later but were unable to get past Altay Bayindir for a second time even with their opponents a man down.

This marks the third time in four seasons that Arsenal have been sent out of the FA Cup in the third round. But United will be looking to capitalise on this victory as they try to put recent disappointments behind them.

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Tamworth

In a classic example of the FA Cup’s levelling effect, Tottenham Hotspur faced an unexpected struggle against non-league team Tamworth.

Few expected such a poor performance from Spurs, as Ange Postecoglou’s side ended normal time without a single goal for their effort.

Tamworth proved themselves tough competition, remaining largely in control of the match for 90 minutes until the part-timers’ stamina inevitably began to flag in extra time. The strong performance of goalkeeper Jas Singh was crucial in frustrating Spurs throughout the match, blocking attempts from both James Maddison and Timo Werner.

It was only through wearing down Andy Peaks’ side that Tottenham were able to save themselves from their shockingly poor display of form. Dejan Kulusevski’s low strike in the 95th minute may have turned the tide, but Spurs will need to shape up if they want to avoid another embarrassment.

Manchester City vs Salford

Salford City failed to live up to their potential against neighbours Manchester City, suffering a brutal 8-0 defeat in Barton-upon-Irwell.

The League Two club struggled to find any openings against a dominant City, who showed little sign of their recent run of poor form.

After Kylian Kouassi failed to land a promising shot set up by Hakeeb Adelakun, Salford’s chances of turning around an early lead from Pep Guardiola’s side quickly fizzled away. A compelling hat-trick of goals from James McAtee only widened the gulf between the Skyblues and the struggling Salford.

Even with their struggles in the Premier League, City were able to score their biggest win since January 2019 and easily sail through into the fourth round.