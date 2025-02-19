Chelsea willing to swap Joao Felix for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao this summer

Chelsea brought in Joao Felix and Pedro Neto on expensive deals last summer and are obliged to make Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United permanent after this season as well. However, that has not deterred them from pursuing some more wide men with Enzo Maresca keen on options who will make a direct impact in front of goal.

TBR Football has named the Blues as an interested party in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao with the Londoners have been tipped to consider acquiring the Portuguese international by sending Joao Felix the other way. Felix went on loan to Milan in the winter and has made no secret of his desire to stay permanently at San Siro, therefore opening the door to a swap deal.

Leao’s contract with AC Milan has a release clause amounting to £145 million although it is believed the Rossoneri would be willing to negotiate the transfer fee. Any players being included in the deal, particularly Felix who has impressed in his early days at the club, would understandably drive down the price with Chelsea seriously considering doing so.

Leao another big signing for Chelsea

If they sign Rafael Leao, they would do so by offloading one of their wingers but still have a reasonable amount of strength on the flanks for next season. It remains to be seen if there would be any more sales in the summer but it goes without saying that the AC Milan speedster would be another massive signing by the board and a player who will make his way straight into the line-up.

With Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto failing to be consistent in front of goal, Leao’s biggest challenge will be to sustain his form for the longer spells. Though he has earned a good impression with his work in Italy, he has not been as regular with his output as somebody with his potential and price tag is expected to be.

Nonetheless, he will be surrounded by better teammates at Chelsea than he is at Milan, at least this season, and perhaps a more potent striker as well should the board invest in one. There are enough reasons to believe the transfer will be fall in place and be a successful affair, especially if the Serie A giants accept Felix on a permanent basis and lower their demands closer to the £62 million mark, which Calcio Mercato anticipates.