Liverpool in battle with Tottenham to sign De Ketelaere

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere, as per Caught Offside.

After joining AC Milan from Club Brugge, the Belgian struggled to showcase his qualities in San Siro Stadium. So, the Rossoneri decided to let him join La Dea on a loan deal ahead of last season before selling him permanently last summer.

Upon moving to Gewiss Stadium, the 23-year-old has been showcasing his qualities in recent times as after making 25 goal contributions last term, he has already made 22 goals and assists this season.

So, it appears the youngster’s recent impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting the attention of several big Premier League clubs.

Caught Offside state that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him and have been monitoring his performances before making a potential swoop.

Battle

However, Tottenham are also in this race, additionally, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester City and Arsenal are plotting a swoop to secure his service.

The forward is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract. Atalanta usually sell their star players for big after developing them and might look to do the same with the Belgian next summer.

De Ketelaere, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted versatile player. He plays as a second striker under Gian Piero Gaspirini but can also be deployed in the attacking midfield and false nine positions.

Neither Tottenham nor Liverpool play with two strikers or with a false nine. Therefore, they might be looking to sign De Ketelaere to bolster the No.10 position.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are the two attacking midfielders Liverpool currently have. But, neither is as prolific as De Ketelaere.

On the other hand, James Maddison is Tottenham’s main attacking midfield option but has struggled with injury problems this season. So, perhaps, Ange Postecoglou wants to add more depth to this area.

De Ketelaere is a talented player and could be an excellent acquisition for Spurs or the Reds if either club eventually manage to secure his service.