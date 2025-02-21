Liverpool looking to sign Jeremie Frimpong in possible £33 million deal

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to renew his contract and with Real Madrid hovering over his services, there is concern at Anfield that he could leave as a free agent in the summer. The Reds have begun drawing up a list of replacements for their academy graduate with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong linked with them since a few months.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti (h/t TEAMtalk), Liverpool have received a massive boost in their bid to sign Frimpong with news emerging of the defender’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to depart Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The transfer insider claims the Dutchman will be on the move later in the year for a price of £33 million.

Apart from Arne Slot’s side, Manchester City are also keen on Frimpong as they are also expected to be in the transfer market for their long-term right back, Kyle Walker. The 24-year-old will certainly be a hot property once the transfer window opens, particularly after his form in 2023/24, and Liverpool will closely keep tabs on his future.

Frimpong not the best defensive player

It comes as no surprise to see why Liverpool are looking at Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement. The English international is one of the best full backs in the world going forward, while more recently, he has worked hard on his defensive skills to maintain a competitive profile, which the Bayer Leverkusen star might not possess.

For the Bundesliga outfit, he has played as a wing back, so his defensive flaws have been largely masked by an advanced role. Whenever he has been called into action, however, Frimpong’s position, aerial abilities and tackling has come under the scanner, most notably in last year’s Europa League final when Ademola Lookman ran riot in front of him.

With the Premier League’s demands, it is debatable whether Frimpong is ready for a first team role at Liverpool in spite of being fantastic higher up the pitch.