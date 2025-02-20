Chelsea ‘determined’ to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer

If Chelsea are to win the Premier League anytime soon, they need to significantly upgrade their defensive department. Over the last few weeks, the team has conceded goals which a title challenger simply cannot afford to let in, while injuries in the back four have always been a concern, with Reece James and Wesley Fofana particularly guilty of lacking the desired fitness.

At least one central defender is expected to be on the club’s radar for the summer with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the top of their shortlist. Mirror has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in the centre back and adds that they are ‘determined’ to secure a deal for him at the end of the season with Enzo Maresca rating him highly.

Palace will reluctantly part company with their prized asset for £70 million, which many debate is a reasonable sum for a player about to enter the final 12 months of his contract. With a renewal at Selhurst Park unlikely for Guehi, the Eagles are obliged to sell him this year in order to lose him for free in 2026. Besides Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him too.

Chelsea’s transfer to lose

If Chelsea are serious about pursuing a deal for Marc Guehi and decide to materialise their interest in the 24-year-old, it is difficult to see Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur having the edge over them.

While the Reds may not be willing to spend as much on Guehi considering they need to revamp other areas of the squad as well, the Lilywhites missing out on European football will potentially be a dealbreaker. Moreover, given his 12-year history in Chelsea’s youth setup, Guehi could prefer a return back to Stamford Bridge in order to ply his trade at his boyhood side.

For the time being, Chelsea’s focus firmly remains on trying to secure a top four berth in the Premier League by the end of the season although once the campaign comes to an end, their pursuit of Marc Guehi and several other targets will definitely gain a lot more momentum.