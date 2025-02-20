Chelsea willing to fork out £58 million to sign Victor Boniface this summer

Chelsea are expected to fall significantly short of Liverpool in the Premier League this season in spite of being hot on their heels in the initial months of the season. Enzo Maresca’s goal between now and the end of the campaign is expected to be a top four berth in the English top flight in addition to getting his hands on the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Blues have lacked a consistent source of goals this season with Nicolas Jackson’s form fading away over the past month or two, while Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu have been excellent in the cup competitions but not as much in the league. That said, a striker’s signing is going to be at the top of their list of agendas with a solid name reportedly on the club’s shortlist.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea have been allured by Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and are prepared to offer approximately £58 million to sign him in the summer. Boniface is one of Bundesliga’s most prominent strikers and was a key part of Xabi Alonso’s plans when they won the German top-flight without a single defeat in 2023/24.

Boniface could succeed in the Premier League

Victor Boniface was on target 21 times last season and provided 10 assists as well. While his form in the ongoing campaign has been hampered by a six-week hamstring injury layoff, the Nigerian hitman has produced credible numbers nevertheless with 10 strikes to his name in addition to an assist in all competitions.

There is every reason to believe the 24-year-old will be successful in the Premier League. Having played in the Bundesliga, one of Europe’s most technical leagues, Boniface’s shooting, positioning and hold-up play have significantly improved. The forward’s lanky and strong physique is another key asset which makes him a threat in the box.

Boniface also dribbles extremely well and is overall an intelligent player, who can also be employed on the left wing. His age make him an ideal fit for Chelsea’s plans as well. Should Xabi Alonso leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, it will be difficult for the Germans to keep hold of many of their star players, their centre forward included, so a move to London may be a serious option.