Bayern Munich updates: Key games left in Bundesliga title hunt

Bayern Munich have had an impressive season both on and off the pitch. Securing long-term contracts for key players like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies has strengthened their foundation for sustained success while allowing emerging young talents to thrive.

Under Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians sit eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and have reached the Champions League last 16, with a feasible route to at least the semifinals. Despite their DFB-Pokal exit, Bayern’s overall performance have been strong this campaign so far.

With just 12 matches remaining, we examine four crucial fixtures in Bayern’s Bundesliga title charge.

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt—Sunday, 23rd February

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich continue their push for the title on Sunday as they welcome third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena.

Despite holding an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, fans with Bayern Munich tickets know they were fortunate in their last league outing against Leverkusen, facing five big chances while managing just two shots themselves and relying on the woodwork twice to keep a clean sheet.

Their midweek Champions League clash saw them draw 1-1 with Celtic, though they progressed to the last 16 thanks to a 2-1 victory in the first leg on February 12. Alphonso Davies’ 94th-minute equaliser in the return leg spared them from extra time.

Vincent Kompany’s side have featured in 35 matches across all competitions this season but have been restricted to a single goal or fewer on 11 occasions, including in their last two outings.

The Bavarians remain the Bundesliga’s highest-scoring team, netting 65 goals in 23 games—at least 16 more than any other club. While they have drawn their last two fixtures, they secured victories in each of the five prior and have won seven of their last eight league matches.

Kompany’s home record at the Allianz Arena has been outstanding, overseeing 14 wins, two draws, and just one defeat in 17 matches during the 2024-25 campaign.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt allowed an xG of 1.41 against Holstein Kiel in their last match, though 1.37 of that came from a single attempt and its immediate rebound, which resulted in a goal.

The visitors have struggled defensively, failing to register a clean sheet in their last five matches while conceding first in three of their four most recent outings.

Dino Toppmöller’s side have found the net nine times in five Bundesliga fixtures since Omar Marmoush’s departure to Manchester City—the same tally they managed in his final five league appearances.

The Eagles played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bayern on October 6, and with 19 goals recorded in the last five encounters between the teams, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards this Sunday.

Though Frankfurt have drawn three and lost one of their last five across all competitions, they won each of the four before that run. However, Toppmöller will be concerned by their away form, as they have recorded just one victory in their last seven road trips, suffering four defeats and drawing twice.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund—Saturday, 12th April

Newly appointed manager Nico Kovač has overseen just four matches since replacing Nuri Şahin in January, but both of his Bundesliga outings as Dortmund boss have ended in defeat.

Though BVB have won three of their last six across all competitions—losing twice and drawing once—their league form has been concerning, with five losses in their previous seven Bundesliga fixtures.

Defensive frailties remain a major concern, as their 2-0 defeat to 17th-placed VfL Bochum in their most recent league match marked the sixth time in seven Bundesliga games they have conceded at least twice.

Currently 11th in the table with 29 points from 22 matches, facing Bayern will be a significant challenge for Kovač’s side, who must be defensively resolute to contain the league leaders.

For Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Signal Iduna Park in the reverse fixture. Holding a commanding historical record with 67 wins in this rivalry, the Bavarians will aim to extend their dominance at home in what remains the Bundesliga’s most contested fixture in history.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich — Saturday, 3rd May

“What I’ve experienced with Bayern has been victories, defeats—good performances, bad performances—you learn from that. I’ve felt at home with every step we’ve taken so far.”

Those were the words of a jubilant Vincent Kompany after his side’s dominant 5-1 victory over Leipzig in the first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern were in complete control, netting three goals by the 36th minute and restricting Die Roten Bullen to just 0.14 xG following Benjamin Sesko’s early second-minute strike.

Kompany has every reason to take pride in his attacking setup, with his team having scored 65 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches—putting them on course for their highest tally in a single league season since 1964-65.

However, repeating that first-leg display will be no easy feat, as Leipzig now seem to be a far more resolute side.

While Marco Rose’s men had little trouble finding the net—scoring 10 times in their previous four matches—their defensive improvements in recent weeks stand out.

Three consecutive clean sheets exceed their total from the prior 14 outings, having conceded 14 goals across their five previous Bundesliga fixtures.

Though Leipzig remain unbeaten in their last five league matches, four of those ended in draws—including results against 17th-placed VfL Bochum, 13th-placed Union Berlin, and 12th-placed Augsburg.

On home turf, however, they have been formidable, winning four of their past five at Red Bull Arena. The only exception in that stretch was a 2-2 draw against defending champions Bayer Leverkusen on January 25.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach—Saturday, 10th May

These two sides met on matchday 16 in the first leg of the current Bundesliga season, where a dominant Bayern side faced roadblocks in trying to break a resolute Mönchengladbach side in the first half.

The Bavarians maintained their intensity and finally broke through in the 68th minute when Michael Olise, who had been a constant menace to Gladbach’s defence, was fouled in the box by Lukas Ullrich. Harry Kane made no mistake from the resulting penalty, coolly dispatching it past Nicolas to hand Bayern a 1-0 lead. That strike marked Kane’s 15th of the campaign, restoring his place at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

In their recent Bundesliga game, the Champions League-chasing Monchengladbach secured a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin on February 15, placing them eighth with 34 points at the time of writing.

Head coach Gerardo Seoane may have concerns over his side’s defensive frailties, as they have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches. With 32 goals conceded, Monchengladbach hold the third-worst defensive record among the league’s top eight teams.

Despite their defensive struggles, Die Fohlen remain unbeaten in four games, recording three wins while scoring eight and conceding three during that run.

Their home form has also been solid, with only one defeat in their last nine outings at Borussia Park—a narrow 1-0 loss to Bayern on January 11. Aside from that, they secured six wins and two draws in their other eight home matches.

However, this time, they will not have the advantage of playing at home, as they travel 311 miles (501 km) to Munich to face the league leaders.

With this being Bayern’s penultimate fixture of the season, a result against Monchengladbach could prove crucial in the title race, especially with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen hot on their trails. Therefore, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach tickets will be in huge demand as this could be the fixture that sees Bayern crowned as champions.