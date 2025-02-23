Luis Diaz starts as Slot makes one changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Manchester City

After dropping two points in the midweek game against Aston Villa, Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League. They are on the road once again with a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face the defending Premier League champions Manchester City, who the team will fancy its chances against with Pep Guardiola’s men having a season to forget.

The Reds will have the chance to win for the first time at City’s home in over five years and continue topping the league standings. The reverse fixture between the two sides ended in a 2-0 Liverpool win in December when Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were on target. As they hope to repeat their exploits later this evening, here is how Slot could line his troops up.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is likely to keep his place in between the sticks ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully fit and was on target against Villa. He is expected to play at right back, with Andy Robertson also keeping his place on the left side of the back four. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will be the favourites to continue in the centre of defence.

Diaz replaces Szoboszlai

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have shown no signs of letting up and will possibly partner one another in the double pivot against Manchester City too. Dominik Szoboszlai might drop out from the number 10 position, however, with Curtis Jones likely moving back to a central role having played as a winger versus Aston Villa.

£50m man Luis Diaz may return to the line-up with a berth on the left wing with Cody Gakpo expected to miss out, and Mohamed Salah, perhaps the world’s most in-form player at the moment, will expect to feature on the right wing.

Forward – Diogo Jota might get the nod as the leader of the line ahead of Darwin Nunez, whose miss from point blank range proved costly in the previous league game.

This is how the team might look on paper.