Liverpool eyeing free transfer for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich this summer

Liverpool are beginning to pull away from the rest of the pack in the Premier League standings but are expected to be active in the transfer market in the summer as Arne Slot looks to upgrade his roster. The team’s midfield department is particularly a bit shorthanded and though their existing options have done well, a fresh face joining has seemed imminent since a few months.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Reds have ‘gathered information’ about Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. He has not penned a new deal yet with the Bundesliga giants and will be a free agent at the end of the season and has interest from other English and European clubs. He is one of several names on Liverpool’s shortlist but there are currently options ranking higher than him, Galetti has ended in his report.

Kimmich is one of Europe’s most experienced players and has a winning profile. The 30-year-old has secured every possible piece of silverware at the Allianz Arena, including eight Bundesliga titles and might be open to a new challenge. Liverpool, inarguably the best team in the Premier League right now, might be an attractive destination for the German international.

Kimmich the perfect versatile choice

Joshua Kimmich, apart from being one of the continent’s most high acclaimed players, is incredibly versatile as well. Although he prefers being employed in a deep-lying midfield position, he has been very handy at right back in the past. This season, he has played across various roles as a creative cog in Vincent Kompany’s setup, contributing to a goal and 10 assists.

Liverpool could see a full back’s utility in him as well given that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen which other options are higher on Liverpool’s wish-list than Kimmich, though it is safe to assume one of them might be Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, a player they have tried to court since last summer. Nonetheless, the Bayern Munich star is too good to be overlooked and with his experience, he will be a superb addition to Arne Slot’s squad.