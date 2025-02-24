Adarabioyo and Sancho start as Maresca makes 2 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Southampton

Chelsea have lost their three matches in all competitions and host Southampton this evening in the Premier League as they bid to get back to winning ways at Stamford Bridge. A massive slump in form has seen the Blues slip to seventh place in the standings but with only a point to make up between themselves and a top four berth, Champions League qualification is still on the cards.

A number of injuries across departments will force Enzo Maresca into ringing in some changes to his name, with two expected from their defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend. Having said that, here is how the Blues may line-up versus the Saints.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez’s poor displays seem to have relegated him behind Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order with the Dane likely to be deployed in the game tonight.

Defenders – Malo Gusto could be replaced by Reece James at right back after the Chelsea captain was employed in midfield against Villa. Marc Cucurella, however, might retain his place on the left hand side of the backline.

Trevoh Chalobah is the latest casualty in a long list for Chelsea and he could be replaced at centre back by Tosin Adarabioyo. Levi Colwill is likely to pair with the former Fulham star in the heart of the defensive quartet.

Sancho on the wing, Nkunku up front

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez played in an advanced role against Aston Villa, which cost Chelsea on the transition. Therefore, they Argentine international might return to featuring in the double pivot, next to a familiar face, Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer will be the favourite to feature as the number 10.

Jadon Sancho might come in on the left wing, whereas Pedro Neto is expected to keep his place in the line-up as the right winger.

Forward – With Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson injured, Christopher Nkunku seems like the inevitable choice for Enzo Maresca as the leader of his line.

Here is how the Blues may look on paper.