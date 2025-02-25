Man Utd vs Arsenal preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Manchester United will host Arsenal for the 242nd time when the Gunners visit Old Trafford on Sunday, 9th March, in a must-win Premier League game to reduce the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

Following an eighth-place finish last season under Erik ten Hag, it appears the current campaign is gradually becoming United’s worst in over three decades as they currently sit in 15th position in the Premier League table.

For a moment, it seemed additional scrutiny would be placed on Rúben Amorim as United found themselves 2-0 down against Everton, a side rejuvenated under David Moyes since his return last month.

However, United responded clinically, scoring with their first two shots on target from the 72nd minute onwards, before fans with Man Utd tickets breathed a sigh of relief as a penalty decision was overturned in stoppage time—securing a hard-fought draw.

This marked the first time United avoided defeat in a Premier League match after trailing by two or more goals since their 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in December 2023. Away from home, they last achieved such a feat in November 2020 at Southampton, also winning 3-2.

Before facing Arsenal, United have three crucial matches across multiple competitions. They first take on relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the league—a side Amorim faced in his debut match as Red Devils boss.

A home FA Cup clash against Fulham follows in March before a trip to San Sebastián, where they will meet eighth-placed LaLiga side Real Sociedad at Reale Arena on 6th March in the Europa League round of 16.

In the reverse fixture against Mikel Arteta’s side, Amorim suffered his first league defeat since December 2023, as Arsenal handed the Portuguese coach his maiden Premier League loss—underlining the scale of the task he faces at Old Trafford.

That lesson was reinforced in the second half at the Emirates, where Arsenal capitalised on set-pieces to decisive effect. Corners were delivered into United’s six-yard box, resulting in goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, sealing victory for the hosts.

It was the first time since January 2014 that United conceded twice from corners in a single Premier League game.

However, they made up for it when they faced the Gunners again in the FA Cup, as a spirited performance from the Red Devils saw them eliminate the Gunners on penalties despite being a man down. Despite an injury-hit squad, Rúben Amorim will hope his team delivers another spirited display, similar to their performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s Premier League title chances were dealt a hammer blow as the Gunners suffered their first home defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday, thus failing to increase the pressure on Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side could have moved to within five points of the pacesetters, who defeated Manchester City on Sunday, but Arsenal were toothless and slumped to defeat at the Emirates with Jarrod Bowen scoring the decisive goal in the 50th minute.

The defeat ended their 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, while it was also the first time they’ve lost a Saturday 3 pm game in the competition since April 2022 against Southampton (W14 D3 before Saturday).

Injury woes have forced Mikel Arteta to rely heavily on younger players, handing 10 starts and 835 minutes to players 18 or younger. Myles Lewis-Skelly has started seven times, equalling Gaël Clichy’s record for most Premier League starts by a Gunners defender before turning 19.

It’s first of all worth saying that even if there is a doomsday-like feeling about Arsenal after their best chance of a trophy this season appeared to slip through their fingers at the Emirates last week, there are still 36 points to fight for in their remaining Premier League games of the season.

On a positive note for Arsenal, they will look to draw confidence from their strong recent record against United in the Premier League.

The 2-0 victory in North London—secured through set-piece goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba—ensured Arsenal won four consecutive league games against United for the first time in their history.

In their last visit to Old Trafford in May 2024, the 1-0 win against the Red Devils marked their 27th Premier League win of the season, with Arsenal only securing more league victories in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28).

Man United vs. Arsenal match details

Date: Sunday, 9th March 2025

Location: Manchester, England

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT

Tickets: Supporters can buy Man Utd vs Arsenal tickets through the club websites or via reputable resellers such as Seatsnet.com.

Match stats and head-to-head

• Rúben Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford has seen the Red Devils suffer five home losses in just seven league matches under his management, contributing to their overall tally of seven defeats at home this season. The last time they endured more in a single campaign was in 1962-63, when they lost nine.

• United have struggled significantly with defending corners, conceding 11 goals from such situations this season—more than any other side. This mirrors their defensive record from the previous campaign, marking the first time they’ve let in this many goals from corners in back-to-back seasons.

• A major issue for the Red Devils has been their inability to take control early in matches. They have now gone 19 consecutive games in all competitions without leading at half-time, a streak that began after they went into the break 2-0 up against Everton in December. In this season’s Premier League, only Leicester City (7) have registered fewer first-half goals than United (9).

• Arsenal’s disciplinary record has been concerning, with five red cards in the league this term. Myles Lewis-Skelly has been sent off twice, against Wolves and West Ham. The Gunners have only surpassed this total in three previous campaigns—1998-99 (7), 2001-02 (6), and 2010-11 (6).

• A 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham ended Arsenal’s 15-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. They will now look to avoid back-to-back league losses for the first time since December 2023, when their first setback in that run also came against the Hammers at home.

• Their last visit to Old Trafford saw them secure a 1-0 victory, marking their 27th league win of the 2023-24 season. Only in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28) have they recorded more top-flight victories in a single campaign.

• The West Ham result also brought an end to their impressive record in Saturday 3 pm fixtures, with their previous defeat in that time slot dating back to April 2022 against Southampton—a run that had included 14 wins and three draws before last weekend.

• Arsenal have been solid away from home, putting together an eight-game unbeaten run in Premier League matches on the road. Four of their last five away fixtures have ended in victory.

Team news

United’s injury problems persist, with Amorim losing more players to fitness concerns. The latest setback involves Noussair Mazraoui, who was forced off in the 70th minute of United’s 2-2 draw with Everton after sustaining a knock to his right knee.

According to a report by ESPN, Mazraoui’s availability for their next Premier League clash against Ipswich Town remains uncertain, with the Moroccan defender set to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

On a positive note, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro returned at the weekend after missing one game, with the former marking his comeback in style by scoring his first goal for United at Goodison Park.

Christian Eriksen remained on the bench after recovering from illness, while Amorim revealed before the match that Toby Collyer is nearing a return.

Four players—Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw—continue working towards full fitness, while Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martínez remain long-term absentees.

Arsenal’s injury concerns remain unchanged, with Takehiro Tomiyasu now ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. He joins Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus on the long-term absentee list.

Hamstring issues continue to sideline both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, though reports suggest the duo are working towards a return following the March international break. With these absences, Mikel Arteta’s biggest selection challenge lies in attack.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who initially received a yellow card before it was upgraded to a red during the defeat against West Ham, is set to serve a one-match suspension on Wednesday. Unlike his controversial dismissal against Wolves, Arsenal are not expected to appeal this time. His absence could open the door for Riccardo Calafiori, offering the Italian defender a chance to redeem himself after a disappointing outing at the weekend.

Ethan Nwaneri is expected to be available after being substituted in the loss to West Ham due to fatigue

Predicted starting lineup

Man United predicted starting lineup:

Onana; Dalot, Mazraoui, Maguire, De Ligt, Dorgu; Fernandes, Casemiro; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Prediction

This fixture has held a historical allure in the Premier League in the past two decades.

These games could work in Arsenal’s favour, as their attack—despite recent profligacy—remains the league’s best, while United’s defence has been fragile, conceding 37 goals by matchweek 26.

However, Ruben Amorim showcased his side’s resilience and tactical prowess in the FA Cup clash at the Emirates in January by holding the Gunners to a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of football despite being a man down.

Mikel Arteta will once again be with a plethora of his attack,,,,,, but the Spanish manager will need to find a way to gain maximum points to stand any chance of fighting Liverpool fotitle.itle.

We’re predicting a 2-2 draw.