Man Utd eyeing Branthwaite, Liverpool could scupper deal



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are planning a fresh summer approach for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite but Liverpool could provide fierce competition.

The Red Devils were eager to sign the England international last summer but could not negotiate a suitable deal with the Toffees. The Merseyside outfit wanted £70 million for his transfer. Man United fell short of the valuation.

As per Caught Offside, the centre-back could be available for a similar price at the end of the season. United are poised to return to the conversation for the player, but Liverpool could provide strong competition in the race.

Meanwhile, Everton are aiming to keep hold of Branthwaite with a new contract until the summer of 2029 or 2030. The Merseyside outfit are prepared to make him one of their highest earners to prolong his stay.

Likely transfer

United recently suffered a massive setback with Lisandro Martinez’s knee injury. The Argentine sustained a knee ligament concern and he is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year.

In his absence, the Red Devils could be forced to enter the transfer market for a left-footed centre-back. The club could renew their pursuit of Branthwaite rather than exploring another signing from abroad.

Branthwaite has improved his performances from last season and has been exceptional defensively in recent draws against Liverpool and United. He could be prepared to make the next step at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are also interested in the talented defender and could make an effort to land him if Virgil van Dijk were to leave. The Dutchman’s contract expires at the end of June and has yet to agree terms over a renewal.

Branthwaite, described as ‘very complete‘ and a two-footed centre-back by Ruud van Nistelrooy, could prefer to join United or Liverpool. He may get more minutes at United in a back three under manager Ruben Amorim.

Everton may also prefer doing business with United instead of negotiating with their arch-rivals Liverpool.