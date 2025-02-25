Relive some of the best games to ever take place in the history of the beautiful game.

The beautiful game has seen many greats in its history. Players who have defined and modified the game, so great that they became international icons and amassed a popularity that was never seen before. Football not only gave sporting giants like Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo but also gave some of the finest sporting moments. From international to club tournaments, the one thing common is the level of entertainment and football provided by teams and their players.

Some games are so beautiful that they become a case study. Some provide the utmost amount of thrill to the fans for many years and go down their memory lanes. Fans regularly make football bets in mozambique on their favorite teams.

Here we take a look at the top greatest football matches of all time:

1. Argentina 3(4)-3(2) France [FIFA World Cup 2022 Final]

One of the best football matches and probably the most thrilling World Cup final ever. The world was with Argentina in this match because everyone wanted the footballing maestro Lionel Messi to win the one which he had always wanted. But there was only one obstacle and that was Kylian Mbappe, the young prodigy and the heir to the throne of Messi according to many. The match started with the dominance of Argentina. They were overpowering France both score-wise and strategically.

They were two up against the European side. But in the last fifteen of the match, the tide turned and France was on an equal score with the Albiceleste thanks to Mbappe’s brace. In extra time, Argentina again took the lead because of a Messi goal. But soon at the end of the Extra time, Mbappe converted a penalty which sent the match to Penalties. In penalties, Argentina triumphed, because of Martinez’s goalkeeping and Messi finally lifted the Golden Trophy.

2. France 1(3)-1(5) Italy [FIFA World Cup 2006 Final]

This match is one to remember for all the Zidane fans. This World Cup in Germany was to be the last for the French Legend Zidane. He had earlier won the World Cup in 1998 on Home soil but came out of retirement to support his national side one last time in the World Cup. Zidane led his team to another World Cup and fans were expecting a world-class farewell for the French international.

The match saw both sides score a goal each including a famous Panenka penalty by Zidane. But infamously, one thing which defined and has branded the game is the headbutt by Zidane to the Italian Marco Materazzi in the 110’ resulting in a red card for him. The headbutt became one of the highlights of Zizou. France lost that final on penalties and fans didn’t get to see the expected farewell.

3. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich [Champions League 98-99 Final]

This was the record-breaking season for Manchester United. Under Alex Ferguson, the club completed their treble. In the Champions League final, they were met with the German giants Bayern Munich. The opening goal was scored by Bayern in just six minutes.

They were ahead in the football game for the rest of the time and it seemed that their victory was inevitable but then came stoppage time. Manchester United finally managed to score in the 90’+1. They not only equaled the score but also managed to score another goal, thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjær who scored a goal in the 90’+4 to make their club European Champions.

4. Germany 3-4 Italy [FIFA World Cup 1970 Semi-Final]

The match was so thrilling that it was termed the ‘Game of the Century’. The World Cup was in Mexico and at the Aztec stadium, two European giants were facing each other. Both Italy and Germany were looking in mood to mark their place in the final. As the match began Italy got their early advantage because of Boninsegna’s goal in the 8th minute.

The match seemed like a victory for Italy as they were nearing the last whistle with their one-goal lead. But soon in the closing minutes, Germany managed to equalize the score and the game went to extra time. It was in extra-time that the game became much more interesting with Italy and Germany both scoring two more goals to increase the tally to three goals each. In the 111’, Italy managed to take the lead again to increase their tally to four and thus end the game with a 4-3 scoreline. They however lost the final to Pele-led Brazil.