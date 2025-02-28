Liverpool open talks to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz

Liverpool have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After returning to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu following a lengthy loan spell with AC Milan, the Moroccan displayed promising performances last term, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 18 starts in La Liga.

However, following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer, the 25-year-old’s game time has dried up a bit this season, making only 10 starts in the league thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that Real Madrid would be open to cashing-in on Diaz if they receive a lucrative proposal next summer. Liverpool are interested in him and have already made informal ‘contact’ to learn about the player’s situation at the Spanish giants.

The Reds have started exploring the market to sign a new right winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The former Chelsea star has entered the final few months of his current contract at Anfield and isn’t close to signing an extension yet.

Arne Slot’s side believe Diaz would be an excellent option to strengthen the attacking department and are ready to splash big to get the deal done.

Diaz to Liverpool

The African is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract with Los Blancos next summer.

He is a versatile player and is comfortable with both of his feet. Diaz can play on the right flank and is also comfortable in the attacking midfield role.

The youngster already has previous experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester City. So, he shouldn’t take much time to settle down at Anfield if he were to join during the off-season.

However, Salah has been the mainstay of the Reds’ success over the years and has continued to display outstanding performances this season, scoring 30 goals and registering 22 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, replacing a player of his qualities won’t be easy and if he eventually moves away from Anfield at the end of this season then it will be a huge loss for Slot’s side.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a formal proposal to sign Diaz next summer.