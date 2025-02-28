Liverpool eye move to sign Como star Assane Diao

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Como youngster, Assane Diao, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Real Betis back in 2021, the 19-year-old displayed glimpses of his qualities in La Liga before joining the Italian side in the winter window.

Upon moving to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the forward has enjoyed a stellar start in Serie A, scoring five goals in seven starts. He has even netted against big teams such as AC Milan, Juventus, Fiorentina and Napoli.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are looking to sign a new right winger as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s future continues to hang in the air as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

The Reds have identified Diao as a serious target and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Newcastle United are also interested in him as they want to bolster the frontline following Miguel Almirón’s departure. Additionally, Brentford attempted to hire him last summer and could revive their interest at the end of this season.

Diao to Liverpool

Having recently joined Cesc Fábregas’s side, the young Spaniard still has four and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian club won’t allow his departure for cheap, especially given, they are looking likely to keep hold of their top-flight status.

However, if a club like Liverpool’s stature eventually formalise their interest in signing Diao then it would be difficult for Como to keep hold of him.

The 19-year-old likes to play on the right flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is a talented player and could become a top-class winger in future, therefore, he might be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, Salah is considered one of the best players in the world and Diao wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for him. Therefore, the Merseyside club would be better off going for a more experienced forward to bolster the right flank.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure Diao to Anfield ahead of next season.