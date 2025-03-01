Man Utd vs. Fulham preview, H2H, team news, line-ups, and prediction

Manchester United will hope to boost their silverware chances this season when they welcome an in-form Fulham side to Old Trafford on Sunday in what would be their third clash this season.

The defending champions, who triumphed over rivals Manchester City in last season’s final, are the FA Cup’s second-most successful side, having lifted the trophy 13 times.

United’s Premier League campaign has been historically poor, with Ruben Amorim failing to spark a turnaround. Despite their midweek 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town with 10 men, they remain on track for their lowest league finish since suffering relegation in 1973-74.

However, the recent FA Cup history suggests that United can rise to the occasion. They secured the trophy under Erik ten Hag last season despite enduring their worst-ever Premier League finish.

On Sunday, they welcome an in-form Fulham in the last 16, aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The Red Devils have advanced from their previous 14 FA Cup fifth-round ties since a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in 2006.

In their last game, Harry Maguire’s second-half header sealed the win against Ipswich in the Premier League after Patrick Dorgu’s reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson left United a man down. Whether they can build on that victory remains uncertain, but the FA Cup has often brought out their best.

For Marco Silva’s side, they have every reason to be seen as dark horses for the 2024-25 FA Cup title, having already eliminated Watford and 2012-13 winners Wigan. Rodrigo Muniz played a key role in their last outing, netting twice against the Latics to set up a clash with the holders.

Much like Maguire—who has been decisive for United in both league and cup matches—Muniz also delivered a strong performance in midweek with his audacious chip securing a 2-1 win over Wolves. That result marked Fulham’s fourth victory in five across all competitions.

Silva’s men remain firmly in the European race, sitting in the Premier League’s top half, and arrive at Old Trafford in fine form away from home. They have won their last four away games, scoring at least twice in each of their last seven.

Interestingly, the last team to stop Fulham from scoring away was United themselves on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils have dominated this fixture historically, with the Cottagers winning just once in their last 21 meetings (D3 L17).

This marks the fourth occasion Fulham has faced the FA Cup holders in the competition. They have been eliminated each time before—losing 5-4 to Newcastle in 1955-56, 2-1 against West Brom in 1968-69, and 4-0 versus Manchester City in 2019-20.

Their last FA Cup encounter with United was particularly dramatic. Marco Silva’s side led 1-0 with just 15 minutes left, seemingly on course for only their second-ever semi-final appearance. However, Willian’s handball inside the box triggered a complete collapse. The Brazilian received a red card, Silva was also sent off for his protests, and Aleksandar Mitrović followed after shoving referee Chris Kavanagh. Once the order was restored, Fernandes converted from the spot, with United eventually winning 3-1.

Despite that history, Fulham enter this clash in high spirits after their win over Wolves, marking their fifth victory in six away matches across all competitions—including four straight wins on the road.

Silva demonstrated his tactical adaptability at Molineux, resting key players like Antonee Robinson, Raúl Jiménez, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi with an eye on the United fixture.

Man Utd vs Fulham match details

Date: Sunday, 2nd March, 2025

Location: Manchester, England

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick-off time: 4.30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. IST

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Long

Fourth official: Darren Bond

VAR: Thomas Bramall

Assistant VAR: Andrew Kitchen

Support VAR: Michael Salisbury

Match stats and head-to-head

• Bruno Fernandes has contributed to 11 goals in his last 11 FA Cup outings, netting seven and assisting four. He has only failed to record a goal involvement in two of these matches and bagged a brace when United last faced Fulham in the 2022-23 quarter-finals, securing a 3-1 victory.

• The Red Devils have successfully navigated their last 14 FA Cup fifth-round fixtures since a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in 2006.

• United have eliminated Fulham in each of their last nine FA Cup encounters, with the Cottagers’ last victory in this fixture coming in a 2-1 quarter-final win back in 1908.

• Fulham are encountering the FA Cup holders for the fourth time in the competition’s history, having fallen short on all three previous occasions—losing 5-4 to Newcastle United in 1955-56, 2-1 against West Brom in 1968-69, and 4-0 versus Manchester City in 2019-20.

• The Cottagers are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in three seasons, having dispatched Leeds United 2-0 at this stage in 2022-23.

• Man United have suffered seven home defeats in the Premier League this season, equalling their worst-ever tally in a single campaign—last recorded under David Moyes in 2013-14.

Team news

Man United secured victory over newly-promoted Ipswich despite playing the entire second half with 10 men following Patrick Dorgu’s red card. The January arrival now faces a three-game domestic suspension for serious foul play after his reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Dorgu’s absence further depletes an already stretched squad, with Lisandro Martinez (ACL), Amad Diallo (ankle), Luke Shaw (calf), Jonny Evans (back), and Mason Mount (thigh) all sidelined. Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir are not expected to return just yet due to unspecified issues.

A likely recall for Noussair Mazraoui seems inevitable following Dorgu’s sending-off. The Moroccan came on for a visibly frustrated Alejandro Garnacho in midweek, and while the Argentine is now a slight doubt due to a knock, Amorim remains optimistic about his availability.

Fulham also have a suspension to manage, though Sasa Lukic’s ban for accumulating 10 Premier League yellow cards does not extend to the FA Cup, meaning he should retain his place in midfield.

However, Emile Smith Rowe remains doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury against Crystal Palace last weekend. Reiss Nelson (thigh), Harry Wilson (foot), and Kenny Tete (knee) are still unavailable.

Rodrigo Muniz’s match-winning displays against Wigan and Wolves strengthen his case for a starting spot ahead of Raul Jimenez, while former Man United midfielder Andreas Pereira is expected to take on a key creative role in Smith Rowe’s absence.

Predicted starting lineup

Man United predicted starting lineup:

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Zirkzee.

Fulham predicted starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Prediction

The Red Devils are far from the dominant force they once were, but more concerning is their poor home form in the 2024-25 campaign.

They narrowly advanced past both the third and fourth rounds of this season’s FA Cup, edging Arsenal in a penalty shootout and benefiting from a contentious late goal against Leicester. Given their recent struggles, Ruben Amorim’s side may need luck on their side again to avoid a fifth-round elimination when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Although United have already secured two 1-0 wins over Fulham this season, the third time could be the charm for Marco Silva’s side, who have been on a good run of form, winning four of their last five games.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Fulham.