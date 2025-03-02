Liverpool earmark Fulham star Antonee Robinson for summer transfer

Liverpool have earmarked Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a potential target in the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Liverpool’s first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson will run out of contract in the summer of 2026, and there are no indications at this time over a potential extension. On the other hand, the future of Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas remains unclear, and there’s a possibility he could depart Merseyside in the summer in search of game time.

The club have now turned their attention to a new left-back, with TBR Football reporting that Liverpool have earmarked Robinson as their ‘first choice’ to reinforce the position.

The 27-year-old has impressed Liverpool scouts, who are looking for an instant upgrade to bolster their left-back ranks, according to the report.

The report adds that the Merseyside club also have their sights set on other options, including Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

However, the Reds are prioritizing a move for Robinson, who is also keen on returning to Merseyside after coming through the ranks at Everton’s academy.

Robinson is enjoying a strong season at Fulham, and with three years remaining on his contract, the West London club will likely demand more than his €28m (£23m) Transfermarkt valuation.

Summer reinforcement

The 2024-25 Premier League title is Liverpool’s to lose, and Arne Slot has orchestrated an incredible title charge to the surprise of everyone.

In just his first season in charge, the Dutch manager has lost only one of his 28 games in the Premier League, and with 67 points, 13 points more than second-placed Arsenal, it is safe to say that the Reds are on course for their second Premier League title.

After a quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool are already working on reinforcing their squad for next season, and the club’s scouts are on the lookout for potential targets.

With 10 assists this season—the most by any defender in the league—Robinson would offer Slot’s side an overlapping threat while also providing defensive solidity if he joins the club in the summer.