Liverpool reignite interest in signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea

With the summer transfer window nearing, Liverpool are starting to be linked with an increasing number of central defenders ahead of an impending arrival prior to next season. The Reds have done an exceptional job at the back this season in spite of having relatively less depth, though they are determined to bolster their squad sooner rather than later.

GiveMeSport has reported that the latest name on Liverpool’s radar is Chelsea star Levi Colwill. Colwill has been one of Chelsea’s better and most consistent players in an otherwise struggling backline, so it comes as no surprise to see the title contenders shortlist him heading into the summer, more so given that there was interest in him in the recent past as well.

Enzo Maresca has already described Colwill as a ‘fantastic’ player and with the defender’s qualities there for all to see, Liverpool might be quoted a very high price by the Blues, if at all he is for sale.

Colwill to Liverpool an unlikely prospect

Levi Colwill is a player Chelsea have invested a significant amount of time in, and with their trust in the Cobham graduate starting to pay off, it is unlikely that he will be allowed to move any time soon, not least to a direct English rival. Chelsea are also in no real need of money and therefore, they will be under no pressure to part company with one of their regular fixtures.

Having said that, Liverpool might also be better off signing a player like Dean Huijsen. His price is already known as the Bournemouth star has a £55 million release clause and considering the importance of acquiring a new centre back, it is close to a price the Reds would expect to pay. However, in the shorter run, their other priorities are likely to usurp a new signing.

Arne Slot will be determined to close in on the Premier League as early as he possibly can, while there is the Champions League to play for as well. Liverpool’s quest of a seventh European Cup sees them take on Paris Saint-Germain in the coming week. Also, the board will look to tie down the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to fresher deals.