Tottenham Hotspur updates: A look at all their fixtures in March

March will be a crucial month for Tottenham Hotspur, as it will significantly impact their chances of winning silverware and help Ange Postecoglou achieve his goal of securing a trophy in his second season.

Despite their inconsistent and unpredictable campaign so far, they qualified for the next stage of the Europa League after a top-eight finish in the league phase.

On the domestic front, Ange Postecoglou’s side sits 13th in the Premier League and is a long way off European places, with qualification looking like a near-impossible task.

On a positive note, the Europa League offers the North London side the chance to end their long trophy drought, and Spurs are already regarded as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Tottenham started their Europa League campaign impressively, winning their first three matches before stumbling against Galatasaray and dropping points against Roma and Rangers. However, victories over Hoffenheim and Elfsborg ensured their progression.

Despite a challenging domestic season, Spurs still have a shot at European silverware, and a strong finish in the league could be crucial for their overall campaign.

Here is a preview of Tottenham Hotspur’s games in March.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur — 1st & 2nd Leg, Thursday 6th March

Tottenham will face AZ Alkmaar in the first leg and second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

The first leg will be held at AFAS Stadion in the Netherlands, while the second leg will be held in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Spurs tickets expected to be sold out.

The minimum requirement for qualification in this season’s Europa League knockout stages was set at 10 points, with AZ narrowly advancing after finishing 19th out of 24 teams with 11 points. Their campaign was marked by inconsistency, never securing consecutive wins during the league phase.

AZ began with a 3-2 victory over Elfsborg but suffered back-to-back defeats before bouncing back with a 3-1 win against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. They then played out draws with Galatasaray and Ludogorets, followed by an unexpected triumph over Roma before falling to Ferencváros. Sneaking into the knockouts, they faced Galatasaray again, winning 4-1 at home before a 2-2 draw in Turkey. This set up a rematch with Tottenham, who had edged them 1-0 in North London earlier in the season.

Tottenham began their Europa League journey strongly, winning their first three matches, including a victory over AZ. However, a slump followed, with a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray and wasted leads against Roma and Rangers. They regained momentum by defeating Hoffenheim and Elfsborg, securing fourth place and keeping their hopes alive for a long-awaited trophy, with the Europa League now their sole chance for silverware this season.

This marks their second clash with AZ, having previously met on matchday three of the group stage. In that fixture, Richarlison converted a 53rd-minute penalty, while AZ’s David Møller Wolfe saw red five minutes from time.

Four of Tottenham’s last five Europa League games, as well as four of AZ’s last five, have featured over 2.5 goals.

Troy Parrott, a product of Tottenham’s academy, has found the net in three of AZ’s last five Europa League home matches and will be eager to make a statement against his former club when these two sides meet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth—Sunday, 9th March

Tottenham’s inconsistency has all but ended their hopes of a top-four finish. A disastrous ten-game stretch saw them manage just one win while suffering eight defeats. However, they showed signs of recovery with a three-game winning streak—their longest of the 2024/25 season—before Manchester City halted their momentum with a 1-0 victory. Fans will hope that setback doesn’t trigger another poor run.

After 27 matches, Spurs sit 13th, trailing the Champions League spots by 13 points. Despite their struggles, only league leaders Liverpool (67 goals) have outscored them, with Spurs netting 53 times. However, their defensive frailties remain a major issue, having conceded 39 goals—one of the worst records in the league—which explains their current position.

Bournemouth boasts the league’s third-best defence, conceding just 32 goals—only Liverpool (26) and Arsenal (23) have conceded fewer. They are enjoying their best season in years, currently seventh in the table and just one point behind sixth-placed Newcastle United in the Europa League spots.

However, their form has been inconsistent, winning just four of their last nine Premier League matches, though three of those victories came in their past four games, both at home. Despite this, their away record remains strong, with only four teams boasting better performances on the road, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth will look to maintain their solid away form when they visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs. A win would mark a historic first-ever league double over Tottenham, following Donny Huijsen’s 17th-minute header that secured all three points for Andoni Iraola’s side at the Vitality Stadium.

Tottenham have dominated their Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, winning 10 of their 15 encounters (71%) while drawing twice and losing just twice. Among teams they have faced at least 10 times in the competition, only against Swansea City (79%) do they boast a higher win percentage.

A victory for Spurs could mark their first back-to-back wins over Bournemouth since completing the double in 2023-24—securing a 3-1 home win in December after a 2-0 triumph at the Vitality in August, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on the scoresheet.

Although Spurs failed to find the net in their most recent meeting with the Cherries, they have averaged 2.5 goals per game in this fixture (35 goals in 14 matches)—their highest scoring rate against any team they have played at least 10 times in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, 16th March

Firmly in the hunt for European qualification while occupying a top-half spot in the Premier League, Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on Sunday 16th March.

Postecoglou’s side continues to search for stability, having alternated between wins and losses in seven consecutive league matches without repeating the same result in their last eight outings.

Tottenham will face a stern test against an in-form Fulham side that just knocked out defending champions Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

In the Premier League, the Cottagers have achieved four wins in their last three while recording two losses.

It’ll be a tough encounter for Spurs against the West London side, who have only lost three of their last 15 matches across all competitions, so it’s no surprise fans with Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets are expecting a hard fought game.

It’ll be a daunting task for Ange Postecoglou’s side to secure maximum points, especially when European qualification is increasingly becoming a reality for Fulham.

A victory for Tottenham could be more about preventing further decline than significantly improving their league standing, as they currently trail 11th-placed Brentford by five points.

Tottenham are expected to enjoy much of the ball possession, but Fulham already displayed how resolute they can be when under pressure.

Postecoglou’s side will need to be wary of Fulham, who could choose to turn up on the day with the willingness to hold on to possession, clear chances, and split Spurs’ defence open.

This was similar when they faced United in the FA Cup, as they enjoyed 60% possession and recorded 663 passes at Old Trafford, 212 more than United.

They could also decide to sit back as they did at the Molineux Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where they had 33% of the possession after switching to a compact 5-3-2 shape. Despite that, they still won the xG battle by 0.95 to 0.49, making many more entries than Wolves in the final third.