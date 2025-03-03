Manchester United join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is expected to be a hot property in the summer transfer window, which could possibly see him secure a new challenge. He has been subject to heavy interest from the likes of Arsenal as well as Liverpool, whereas Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been in the picture for him over recent months.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are the latest entrants in the race for Zubimendi and will rival Arsenal and Liverpool to land the 26-year-old. He has a release clause worth £51 million in his contract and given the high demand for his services, La Real are unlikely to negotiate a lower price, so United would be required to pay a decent sum for the midfielder.

Man Utd not likely to sign Zubimendi ahead of other suitors

Manchester United are expected to be in the transfer market for a midfielder this summer with Christian Eriksen set to depart. Casemiro, however, seems determined to run down the length of his lucrative contract until June 2026, so the Red Devils could have their hands tied and need to offload players before being able to invest in newer ones, Ruben Amorim stated some time ago.

Therefore, Martin Zubimendi’s signing might be a bit too ambitious for them financially. From a sporting point of view, he is unlikely to pick Manchester United either as all his other suitors are regular Champions League participants and have been more successful domestically than the Amorim-led outfit as well over the recent past.

If he were to join the Premier League, it is hard to look beyond one of Arsenal or Liverpool as his next prospective destination considering they have shown an interest in the Spanish international for several months while the Gunners have a very good relationship with Real Sociedad, from whom they acquired Mikel Merino last summer.