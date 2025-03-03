Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is under tremendous pressure owing to their recent eliminations from the domestic cups as well as being in a precarious position in the Premier League. It is fair to say that there is no guarantee over his continuity at the helm beyond 2024/25 and the team’s performance in the Europa League could make or break his future in London.

Apart from the Australian, Spurs chief Daniel Levy has also been called on by the fans to revamp the squad. Though he was busy in securing deals in the final few days of the winter transfer window, it is expected that Levy undertakes a rebuilding project more seriously during the summer, possibly when there is more clarity regarding the managerial situation for next season too.

TEAMtalk has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a huge raid on crosstown rivals Crystal Palace as they plan to land Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. A potential outlay for both the Englishman is estimated to cost Spurs £143 million as Guehi has been tagged at £75 million ahead of a possible move this summer, while Eze has a £68 million release clause.

Eze move possible, Guehi unlikely to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur require a left winger and so, their interest in Eberechi Eze comes as no surprise. The 26-year-old has developed well at Crystal Palace in recent months and after coming close to leaving Selhurst Park last summer, an exit could finally materialise this time around with the Lilywhites looking to replace Son Heung-min on the left flank.

Eze is reportedly ‘open’ to join Tottenham in the summer as he looks for a new challenge, so they will fancy their chances of bringing him in during the summer. Once Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig and if they manage to find a buyer for Richarlison as well, Tottenham could easily match Palace’s valuation of the forward and offer him an attractive wage.

A transfer for Marc Guehi, however, is a difficult proposition. Spurs have no reason to sign a central defender any time soon as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are quality options, who have both cemented their places in the starting eleven. To add to their defensive depth, the likes of Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin are all reliable options.

The competition for Guehi’s signing is also expected to be fairly hefty with Chelsea and Liverpool likely to test the waters for him. It is believed that the English international would be in favour of staying in London, so the Blues, his former club will hold the upper hand over the Reds in landing him and a long history at Cobham could push Tottenham out of the picture as well.