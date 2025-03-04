Liverpool plot tripple swoop on Ajax to sign Jorrel Hato, Anton Gaaei, and Mika Godts

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Ajax trio Jorrel Hato, Anton Gaaei, and Mika Godts after sending scouts to watch them in recent games, as per TBR Football.

After being relatively quiet in the last summer and winter transfer windows, Liverpool are now plotting moves to reinforce their squad next season with several players already on their radar for a possible move in the summer.

One of those players is Hato, who has been tracked by Liverpool for some time after catching the attention of former manager Jürgen Klopp, according to the report.

As per TBR Football, the Reds scouts were present at the Johan Cruyff Arena during Ajax’s clash with Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie to watch the 18-year-old in action, where he impressed while playing at left-back.

However, the Netherlands international – who is valued at £40m – was not the only player being tracked by the Reds, as the report reveals that the Merseyside club were also monitoring Belgium U21 midfielder Mika Godts and 22-year-old Danish right-back Anton Gaaei.

Tripple raid

The trio have been key to Francesco Farioli’s side that sit at the top of the Eredivisie table. With Godts being valued at €10m (£8m) and Gaaei’s valuation being a modest €3m (£2m) by Transfermarkt, it appears the youngsters could be bought for relatively low fees, but whether Ajax will demand more remains to be seen.

Liverpool are renowned for not just signing young talents but also utilising them to become some of the best players in their respective positions.

The likes of Hato, Godts, and Gaaei are already making significant milestones in their performances with Ajax, not just in the Eredivisie but in Europe, where they’ll be facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16.

For Hato, his versatility would be a big asset to Arne Slot’s side if he joins. The Netherlands international can play the inverted fullback role seamlessly while also being capable of slotting in at centre-back.

It appears he’s being earmarked as a possible left-back option as TBR Football claims that he’s part of a list that includes Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as transfer targets in the summer.

Ajax will likely demand a steep fee for their prized asset, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will swoop for Hato, Godts, and Gaaei or prioritise the transfer of Hato.