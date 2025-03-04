Chelsea looking to beat Liverpool and Tottenham to sign Ademola Lookman

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to have a common objective in the summer – landing a goal-scoring winger. The Premier League trio have been heavily reliant on just one player to deliver the goods for much of the campaign and did a bit of variety in terms of scoring options next season.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on Ademola Lookman’s situation at Atalanta. Though his recent fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini has been settled, the forward is expected to pursue a new challenge during the summer after spending a memorable few years in Bergamo.

Lookman has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, so he comfortably fits the bill for what the English giants are looking for in a winger. His game has improved a great deal in the recent past at Atalanta, thus putting a few flopped months at Fulham behind him and reigniting hopes of playing in his birth city for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea likely to be favourites

Ademola Lookman is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Atalanta and will be available for a reasonable transfer fee in the summer. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to be alert to any developments regarding his future, though it is hard to look past Stamford Bridge as the forward’s next destination.

For Liverpool to sign a left winger, they would first have to wait on a decision from Luis Diaz on his future. The Colombian international has been linked with departing Anfield but has yet to have a concrete suitor for his services. With Arne Slot likely to prioritise rebuilding other areas of the squad unless Diaz leaves, the former Porto star must first be sold for a new man to join.

Tottenham, on the other hand, might mean a step down for Lookman. Atalanta have been playing in the Champions League for the better part of the last few years, whereas they were also Europa League victors in 2024 with the African hitman bagging a hat-trick in the final. Spurs have not had anywhere near that success lately, thus putting Chelsea in the driving seat.

Although Enzo Maresca invested in a handful of wingers last summer, none of them have lived up to expectation with most players only displaying form for a small run of matches. The goal-scoring burden has been heavy on Cole Palmer, in particular, so Lookman would be a terrific new addition for a nominal price for the Blues.

Though he has been a forward for Atalanta for much of the ongoing campaign on paper, Lookman trends to drift onto the left flank while for Nigeria, he features as a specialist winger. With artful trickery in his feet, rapid pace and superb finishing, there is every reason to believe the player would be the answer to Chelsea’s woes in the final third.