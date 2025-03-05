Robertson and Gakpo start as Slot makes 2 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

After a weekend of resting owing to their early exit from the FA Cup, a refreshed Liverpool side will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League tonight at 20:00 UK time. The Reds play the first leg away from home with the Parc des Princes the venue to host the enticing fixture.

Thanks to their form in the Premier League, Liverpool will go into the double header as favourites but Arne Slot will know about the challenge PSG pose, given that they overcame Brest by a 10-0 aggregate margin in their playoff round of the European Cup. As a result, he is unlikely to spring any surprises through his line-up.

With that being said, here is a look at how Liverpool’s potential eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Alisson is expected to feature ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in between the sticks.

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to keep his place at right back, whereas the only change in the defensive quartet is likely to see Andy Robertson come back into the starting eleven. He is expected to replace Kostas Tsimikas, who played in last week’s Premier League clash verus Newcastle United at left back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, will be favourites to keep their places in the heart of the backline.

Gakpo to replace Jota

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been instrumental to Liverpool’s defensive stability, while the Argentine has particularly been vital in helping them build on the transitions. The duo are expected to play in the double pivot, while Dominik Szoboszlai may also play at number 10 off the back of his great run of form.

Mohamed Salah will be the favourite to start on right flank, while Cody Gakpo might replace Luis Diaz on the left wing.

Forwards – Luis Diaz may be handed the nod as the team’s number nine instead of being the left winger. Diogo Jota might drop out as a consequence, while Darwin Nunez’s recent form does not make him a deserving starter either.

Here is a look at how the Reds might look on paper.