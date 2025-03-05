Man Utd make contact to sign Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils started the season poorly under Erik ten Hag’s guidance so they decided to relieve him of his duties. Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach to replace the Dutchman but things have gone even worse.

United are currently languishing 14th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games. Moreover, they have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Amorim needs to make a complete rebuild to turn the situation around and Man Utd are seemingly planning to hire a new prolific striker to address their goal-scoring problems.

On GiveMeSport, Romano states that Man Utd have identified Gyokeres as a serious option to strengthen the No.9 position and have already made a call to learn about the details of signing him.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

But, they haven’t stepped up their efforts to get the deal done yet as everything will be dependent on their summer budget and they don’t know that yet. Gyokeres has a £83m release clause in his current contract but he has a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting to leave this summer for a fee of at least £54m.

Gyokeres has been in stellar form in recent times as he made 58 goal contributions in all competitions last term. Now, in 39 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 37 goals and registered nine assists thus far this term.

He has flourished his career under Amorim’s guidance at Jose Alvalade Stadium so the duo is seemingly looking to reunite once again.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two strikers United currently have but the Dane has been completely out of form. On the other hand, Zirkzee has been showcasing glimpses of his qualities after starting slowly this season.

But, Amorim has said that the former Bayern Munich star is more of a No.10 than a centre forward. Therefore, Chido Obi played a few games in recent days and looked good.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure Gyokeres to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window to bolster the attack.