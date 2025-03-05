Bayern Munich vs Bochum preview – Kane to be rested?

Bayern Munich hosts Bochum at the Allianz Arena in a match from the Bundesliga’s 25th round. The Bavarian giants will try to make another step towards winning the league. Currently they have 8 points advantage in front of the current champions Bayer Leverkusen. Let’s preview this fixture in our free betting tips today.

Bayern are now closer and closer to winning the German league again. Vincent Kompany’s team is having a solid advantage in front of the second Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians have lost just one of their Bundesliga games this season and won 19 of them. Now they aim to achieve a win number 20 as well – a win to move them in the right direction.

Last week Bayern Munich had a tough visit to Stuttgart at the MHPArena, but they managed to achieve a solid 3-1 win. The hosts actually opened the score, but Michael Olise equalised for the visiting team. In the second half Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman secured the win.

Vincent Kompany’s biggest problem right now is the team’s schedule. During the week Bayern have a match against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. It means that Kompany has to make some rotations in order to put a fresh team on the pitch. It means that most likely we will see in action players like Joao Palhinha, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Hiroko and Thomas Muller. It’s still a strong enough team to win against Bochum.

Kane rested?

Harry Kane remains the top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season with 21 goals. But how we said – it’s not clear if Kane will even play against Bochum. Because of Bayern’s two games against Leverkusen in the Champions League, Tottenham’s former striker could get a rest.

Bochum are near the bottom of the Bundesliga with just 17 points won. For them it’s another race for survival. They are currently four points behind the 16th St. Pauli and the safe zone. Bochum have won just one of their last five games in the Bundesliga – against Borussia Dortmund. That’s the performance they have to repeat in order to trouble Bayern Munich.

In their last match Dieter Hecking’s boys faced Hoffenheim at home, but conceded a 0-1 defeat at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

That’s the free betting tips today for the Bundesliga fixture between Bayern Munich and Bochum at the Allianz Arena. For Bayern this match comes in a tough moment – between two Champions League fixtures, but they are still the favorites here.