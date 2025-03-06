Plettenberg: Arsenal ‘still in the race’ to sign Joshua Kimmich

Arsenal are ‘still in the race’ to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The German international is entering the last year of his contract, which will expire in the summer. Some top European clubs have already indicated interest in signing the versatile midfielder, with the Gunners also throwing in their hat in the race.

As per Plettenberg, Arsenal are ‘still in the race’ to sign Kimmich this summer but face stern competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, who have submitted an offer to Bayern after holding talks to sign the 30-year-old.

However, the North London club have considered other alternatives if a move for the in-demand midfielder does not materialise.

According to the German transfer expert, the Gunners have earmarked Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson as possible midfield options if they fail to land Kimmich.

Kimmich is still indecisive about his future at the Allianz Arena, but a potential contract renewal is not ruled out, as per the report. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can beat competition from PSG to sign the midfield maestro.

Kimmich to Arsenal

Kimmich has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent years. His consistency over the years has been nothing short of incredible, and there are no signs he’s slowing down, either.

He’d be a terrific addition to Mikel Arteta’s side and he’d likely be a replacement for Jorginho and Thomas Partey – who are expected to leave this summer.

The German could fill several roles, from playing deep as a 6 to moving forward as an 8 or 10, and even at right-back. Kimmich is equally comfortable and capable of fulfilling any role he’s given.

If he joins, his passing ability, press resistance, and creativity would be pivotal assets to the Gunners’ playing style. He also possesses immense physicality, which is a high-demand attribute in the Premier League.

Given Kimmich is valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, he’d be an absolute bargain if Arsenal could land him on a free transfer. However, a transfer for the German could be based on salary proposals, and this is where PSG could gain the upper hand.

It’ll be interesting to see what negotiating strategy Arsenal will use to try and lure Kimmich to the Emirates. Still, the possibility of playing in the best league in the world and one of the best teams in England could be attractive allurements for the Gunners to convince the player.