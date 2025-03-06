Liverpool expected to make bid for Antonee Robinson



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are preparing an approach to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson at the end of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants have had a brilliant season under new manager Arne Slot and they are poised to win the Premier League. The club have a healthy 13-point lead over 2nd-placed Arsenal.

Slot was handed just 1 outfield signing in Federico Chiesa last summer, but the Dutchman will surely expect more financial backing from the hierarchy during the upcoming transfer window.

Caught Offside now claim that the Reds are ‘expected’ to make an offer worth £29 million to sign Robinson, who has already registered 10 assists in 28 games for Fulham this campaign.

However, the Cottagers are likely to hold out for at least £42 million to part ways with the former Wigan Athletic man.

Left-back required

Andy Robertson has been Liverpool’s undisputed choice at left-back for the last 8 years, but the Reds could look for an upgrade in the summer. The Scotland international has shown signs of regression in recent months.

Robinson would be an ideal signing for the Anfield giants. The United States international has been in the form of his life this campaign and has played a big part in Fulham’s quest for European football next term.

Apart from his goal involvements, Robinson has won almost 56% of his duels in the top-flight with 4 recoveries, 3 clearances and 2.5 tackles on average. He is in the peak of his career and could pursue a bigger challenge this summer.

Liverpool would be a perfect club for him with his all-round attributes but he won’t come on the cheap. The Cottagers could hold out for their asking price and the fee could be higher if they were to qualify for Europe.

Caught Offside claim that Milos Kerkez is another alternative for the Reds. The club could face a similar situation with the Cherries flying high in the top end of the table and eyeing a European spot for next season.