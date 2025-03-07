Man Utd eyeing shock move for Jean-Philippe Mateta



According to The Sun, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has his sights on signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to bolster his attack ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have been unconvincing in the Premier League this campaign and they have registered just 33 goals from 27 matches. The current frontline of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been very inconsistent.

United need an upgrade on the young pairing for next term, and The Sun claim that Amorim’s scouts have been monitoring the performances of Mateta, who has amassed 15 goals for the Eagles this season.

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is the top target for the Red Devils, but a transfer looks unlikely with the Sweden international preferring to join a Champions League club. United need to win the Europa League to qualify for the competition.

United have identified Mateta as an alternative and could make a ‘shock’ approach for his signature this summer.

Possible deal

United tried to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, but the London heavyweights did not want to strengthen a direct league rival. They sanctioned his departure to Bayern Munich instead.

The Red Devils went on to invest big money on Hojlund to fill the void, but the Dane has flattered to deceive. He has not scored in his last 19 games for the Mancunian giants and the club desperately need a new face up front.

Last summer’s signing Zirkzee has looked more comfortable from the no.10 position and there is room for another marquee striker. Gyokeres would be perfect for Amorim. The Portuguese got the best out of him at Sporting Lisbon.

However, a deal may not materialise if United are not in the Champions League. The transfer budget could be another constraint and the club could opt for Mateta, who could be a cheaper option to pursue during the summer.

Mateta was an average striker in his early Palace career, but has been transformed under manager Oliver Glasner. He managed just 7 goals in his first 18 months, but has netted 34 times since the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Frenchman, dubbed as ‘extraordinary‘ by New York Times journalist Rory Smith, would be a solid solution for United’s goalscoring woes. Palace could demand £50 million or more as he is in the prime of his career.