Manchester United ready to offer £34 million to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been disappointing in between the sticks since Erik ten Hag acquired him from Inter Milan. The 28-year-old’s ball-playing attributes, distribution and reflexes have all been called into question and it is starting to look like a massive squad rebuild at Old Trafford in the summer could even see Onana’s position revamped.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have shortlisted Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a potential summer signing and are ‘determined’ to purchase him by making an initial offer worth £34 million. The Ukrainian international penned a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu last year until 2030 but having been behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order, he is said to be open to the move.

Lunin was handy at Madrid in 2023/24 when Courtois missed the majority of the season with an ACL injury. He starred in crucial matches throughout the campaign on the way to winning his second Champions League title, the first of which came in 2018 as a back-up behind Keylor Navas.

United likely to have to pay more

Andriy Lunin has proven in recent times that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world in spite of being secondary to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid. The Whites usually allow players who want to leave to have it their way and are unlikely to block the 26-year-old either, if indeed he were to hand in a transfer request.

Manchester United, however, may be asked to pay significantly more than what their opening offer is expected to be. For context, Andre Onana was acquired for £47 million a year and a half ago, so Los Blancos could look for at least that much. That said, Lunin has shown that he would be worth the money.

He is a modern goalkeeper, who is a good distributor of the ball across different areas of the pitch and excels in one-on-one situations as well as claiming set piece deliveries, while his reactions are also immaculate. United need a similar profile to David De Gea, who brought them exponentially more success than Onana and could land an ideal fill-in in Lunin in the summer.